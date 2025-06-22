Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed all the expectations, defied the pre-release notions, and given a befitting reply to negativity. Aamir Khan-starrer is a hit, and its first weekend collection certified it.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection: Aamir Khan proved his worth again at the box office. The risk-taker's bet played off well. His comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, started slow, but with the power of word of mouth, the film smashed all the predictions by miles. Despite the social media negativity from trolls, the weekend collection of Sitaare Zameen Par proved that the audience's reception is all that matters. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par has already breached the Rs 50-crore mark in India, and the movie is now racing towards the Rs 100-crore mark. Sacnilk reported the early estimates of Sunday collection, and it has shown another fantastic jump from Saturday.

Sitaare Zameen Par Sunday collection is...

As Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 28 crores. The film was released on June 20, collected Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, Rs 20.20 crore on Saturday, and Rs 28 crores on Sunday, taking the first weekend collection to Rs 58.90 crores. The final weekend collection might be around Rs 59-60 crores in India. As far as the occupancy is concerned, on Sunday, the film had an average occupancy of 51.94%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 25.68%. In the afternoon, the occupancy was 57.83%, and in the evening shows, the occupancy was 72.31%. This shows that the film is a winner, and the masses have lapped it up with full force. Going ahead, SZP will have to prove its worth Monday onwards. The fourth day is make-or-break, and it will decide the path for the coming week.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par (2007). The movie also stars Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh opposite Aamir. It also stars 10 newcomers with down syndrome and autism. Sitaare Zameen Par is playing in cinemas near you.