The word of mouth did wonders for Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, breaking the predictions by miles. The film has earned double than Friday, and it's a big win for the team.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan has proved again why he's called the Mr Perfectionist, an actor who went against the tide, and broke the norm. His latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, opened at Rs 10.70 crores, which is arguably decent. However, trolls were trying to run down the film by mocking its opening. However, with the love and word of mouth of the public, Aamir gave a befitting reply to naysayers. Sitaare Zameen Par has won the masses by miles, and the day two collection proved it. In the current time, we hardly ever see a movie making a 100% jump at the box office. But Aamir's film did the impossible.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par shows 100% jump

As Sacnilk reported, SZP collected Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, and...it earned Rs 21.50 crore on Saturday. A huge jump, earning double than opening, it's a rare feat that Aamir achieved. With the two-day total, Sitaare has earned Rs 31.50 crores. When it comes to occupancy, Sitaare had an average occupancy of 29.30% on Saturday, with 13% in the morning shows, 31.86% in the afternoon shows, and 43.05% in the evening shows.

Sitaare Zameen Par to have Rs 60 crore weekend?

Going with the super strong trend, the movie is expected to collect Rs 25-30 crore on Sunday, which will bring its weekend collection in the range of 56-60 crores. Going forward, Sitaare holds the capability of holding well even during the weekdays, Monday onwards. The movie is expected to cross Rs 100 crore in India in the first five days.

Watch the 'special' child review on Sitaare Zameen Par

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par (2007). The movie stars Aamir with Genelia D'Souza in the leads, along with 10 special actors with Down syndrome and autism. Directed by R.S Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par is playing in cinemas near you.