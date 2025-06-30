Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is the fourth 2025 Bollywood film to earn above Rs 200 crore globally after Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2, Akshay Kumar's ensemble comedy Housefull 5, and Vicky Kaushal-led historical actioner Chhaava.

Headlined and produced by Aamir Khan, the sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par was released in the cinemas on June 20. The film received encouraging reviews from the audiences and critics for its heartwarming plot, clean humour, and sincere performances. In its second weekend, the Aamir Khan-starrer beat the new releases Kannappa and Maa as it collected Rs 27 crore across two days. The film had earned Rs 122.65 crore net in India and Rs 198 crore gross worldwide in the first ten days.

Sitaare Zameen Par crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

On its 11th day of release or its second Monday on June 30, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 2.73 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the RS Prasanna directorial has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office. Talking about its domestic collections, the sports comedy has crossed Rs 125 crore in India. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is the fourth 2025 Bollywood film to earn above Rs 200 crore globally after Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2, Akshay Kumar's ensemble comedy Housefull 5, and Vicky Kaushal-led historical actioner Chhaava.

The real stars of Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par has Aamir Khan teaching basketball to ten intellectually disabled students, played by actual neurodivergent actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali. Their heartwarming scenes are the major highlights of the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, which was headlined by Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan. It remains the only movie directed by Khan till date. The film had won three National Film Awards and was also sent as India's official entry to the Oscars, but failed to get nominated.

