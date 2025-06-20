Aamir Khan's comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, had a dull advance booking, and it took a slow start. But thanks to positive word-of-mouth, the film performed well in the evening and night shows.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection: Aamir Khan's comeback film, comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par has released in cinemas on June 20, and despite the dull advance booking status, the film broke the set expectations and opened on a good note. Directed by R.S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par (2007), and it also starred Genelia D'Souza, along with 10 newcomers, special actors with Down syndrome and autism. The early estimates of day one are reported by Sacnilk, and the movie took a double-digit opening. SZP took a slow start in the morning shows, but thanks to the positive word-of-mouth, it helped the film to grow in the afternoon and evening shows.

Sitaare Zameen Par day one collection is...

As Sacnilk reported, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 11.50 crores. The final data of day one will be between Rs 12-13 crore. Aamir's last movie was Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), and it opened a little ahead of his new film. Laal Singh Chaddha debuted with Rs 11.75 crores on day one. Going by the trend, Sitaare will easily cross day one of Laal Singh Chaddha, and it will also grow fantastically over the weekend. The movie will face little competition from Housefull 5, as Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer continues to hold cinemas in its third week.

Sitaare Zameen Par advance booking status

Trade tracker portal Sacnilk reported that Sitaare sold 115344 tickets, and the first day advance booking is Rs 6.88 crores with block seats. The advance booking was dull compared to Aamir Khan's status and his hold at the box office. However, the movie recovered the lost ground with current bookings.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the official adaptation of the American sports drama Champions (2023), which itself is based on the Spanish film Campeones (2018).

