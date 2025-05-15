Aamir Khan's team held a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for his 'Sitaare' and their family members. What happens next is something you should see.

The trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par is finally out, and it's already touching hearts. A spiritual follow-up to the beloved 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, this upcoming movie promises to be a heartwarming ride full of love, joy, and emotion.

The trailer features Aamir Khan alongside ten talented newcomers whose heartfelt performances are already making an impact. For these young stars, watching themselves on screen for the very first time — and doing so with their families — was an incredibly emotional moment. There were smiles, tears, and a deep sense of pride as they saw their dreams come to life.

The actors visited the Aamir Khan Productions office to watch the trailer, and the atmosphere was electric. The room erupted with cheers, claps, and happy tears. Director R. S. Prasanna led a rousing chant of “Sitaareeeee!” — a moment that will stay with everyone forever.

For the parents, it was nothing short of a dream. Watching their children shine on screen filled them with immense pride and gratitude. Emotions ran high as they hugged, cried, and thanked Aamir Khan and the entire team for making this moment possible.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly introduces these ten rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna — known for the hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan — Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. The film features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and a screenplay by Divy Nidhi Sharma. It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also onboard as producer. Catch Sitaare Zameen Par in cinemas on June 20, 2025.