Sisters Malaika Arora, Amrita reach Mannat to meet Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan as Aryan gets bail

It was a sigh of relief for parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after their son, Aryan Khan received the bail order from the court on October 28 in his cruise drugs case. However, he was not released today since the jail requires a full-court order with reasons and bail conditions that will be provided tomorrow.

Once the news was out, many celebs and close friends sent out a message of love and support to the SRK family. The latest to join this is Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora who arrived at Shah Rukh Khan's residence, 'Mannat' late at night. They were seen entering the house in a black Range Rover.

Prior to this, Gauri Khan's friends, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures of the Khan family with hashtags like '#OnlyLove' and heart emojis. Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for Shah Rukh Khan and applauded his patience throughout the process.

Some fans were also seen celebrating outside SRK's home in Bandra with huge posters of Aryan Khan with them.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant for allegedly consuming drugs and being involved and drug trafficking. Once the case was moved to court, they were then shifted to Arthur Road Jail.