Sisters Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt show social distancing in cutest way

Sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are each other's favourites and also stress busters. Now during the lockdown, they are leaving no stone unturned in spending time with each other. From making Alia a Harry Potter fan to also the actor trying her hand at baking, they do it all together and how. Moreover, they keep on sharing moments on their Instagram pages and they are too cute to miss.

A while back, Shaheen took to her Instagram page and shared a cute and candid click with Alia. In the photo, they both are seen separated from a glass window and poking their nose against each other. The actor looks pretty in a monochrome outfit while Shaheen looks cool in white casual attire. The writer captioned the photo stating, "Hi Sweetie”

Alia also commented on Shaheen's post by writing, "Hi sweetie". While Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Too too cute @shaheenb @aliaabhatt".

Earlier in a post, Shaheen had opened up about battling with depression and how Alia had felt guilty for not knowing. She had penned, "But it didn’t work. It took me becoming suicidal to realize I couldn’t keep my struggle a secret. So I started seeing a therapist, pushed myself out of hiding & shared my feelings with my loved ones. My family was supportive. When Alia told me how guilty she felt about not knowing, I almost wished I’d opened up to her earlier. They made it so easy for me to talk to them!"