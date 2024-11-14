When asked about Ranveer Singh playing the role of Shaktimaan, Mukesh claimed that though the actor is still keen on playing the role, he does not think that Ranveer Singh is the right fit.

Mukesh Khanna played the role of superhero Shaktimaan on the DD National show of the same name for eight years from 1997 to 2005. The actor is currently grabbing headlines, ever since he hinted at his comeback as Shaktimaan after making a public appearance wearing the famous costume. Mukesh Khanna has often been open about not being in favour of Ranveer Singh being cast as Shaktimaan and now, in a latest viral video, he also could be seen making fun of Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Prithviraj Chauhan.

In the viral video, Mukesh Khanna said, "Prithviraj Chauhaan kyun nahi lage Akshay Kumar? Sirf muchein aur wig lagaake thodi na ban sakte hai? Ek gait chahiye." When a journalist then asked him who he would want to cast as Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna arrogantly replied, "Chaliye aapko banaa deta hu."

Further, on the reports of making Ranveer Singh wait for 3 hours for the role of Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna clarified, "No. I didn’t force him to wait. He sat for three hours because he wanted to. He came to my office, we enjoyed each other’s company. He’s a terrific actor, he has terrific energy. But I decide who plays Shaktimaan. Producers cast actors, an actor can’t cast a producer. You come to my office and say that you want to be Shaktimaan, it’s not allowed!"

