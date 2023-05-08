Search icon
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai trailer: Manoj Bajpayee fights against powerful godman in this intense courtroom drama - Watch

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will be a direct-to-digital release on the OTT giant ZEE5 on May 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai/Instagram

The trailer for Manoj Bajpayee's next Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was unveiled by the makers on Monday, May 8. Promising a hard-hitting courtroom drama, the film has Manoj playing an ordinary lawyer named PC Solanki fighting an extraordinary case against an abusive godman named Baba, played by the veteran actor Surya Mohan Kulshrestha.

The trailer shows that the godman is accused of assaulting a minor and Manoj is seen defending her in the courtroom battle. The trailer's YouTube video mentions its description, "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, An ordinary lawyer is out to fight an extraordinary case! But can he win against a powerful godman accused of assaulting a minor and deliver justice to the victim? Find out in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, A ZEE5 Original Film inspired by true events. Premieres 23rd May 2023."

The upcoming Manoj Bajpayee-starrer set to premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5, is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who has previously helmed multiple web series for TVF including Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd., Flames, and The Aam Aadmi Family among others.

Since the makers state that the film is inspired by true incidents, Manoj Bajpayee, in an interview with Bollywood Life, said that the film is not just based on a particular case but multiple cases. The actor added, "The focus of the film is on the safety and security of a teenager, of a child, in our society. Making people aware of the danger which is lurking around all the children and how vulnerable they are. And how it is the responsibility of the parents, of the society, of everyone to safeguard the children."

"Safeguard them, to protect them. Not only from the other outsiders but also mostly from the people who are known to them through their parents, through their family members. It's very important to safeguard them from everyone. And keep a hawk's eye on your child's activity and movement", Manoj concluded.

