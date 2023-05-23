Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai makers on why they didn't use Asaram Bapu's name, react to getting legal notice | Exclusive

Surya Mohan Kulshrestha as the accused baba in Ek Bandaa Hi Kaafi Hai

Manoj Bajpayee’s new release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, also referred to as Bandaa, is a courtroom drama inspired by true events. The film stars Bajpayee as real-life advocate PC Solanki, who fought the infamous rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. While the film shows Solanki fighting the case, it does not name Asaram and identifies the accused only as Baba. Despute that, prior to the film’s release, Asaram had filed a case against the makers accusing them of ‘tarnishing his image’. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the makers of the film talk about the legal notice and the name change.

Asaram Bapu was convicted by a Jodhpur court of the rape of a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018. In Bandaa, all names related to the case apart from PC Solanki are changed, whether it is Asaram or the bevy of senior lawyers who fought his case. Talking about the reason behind that, the film’s creative producer Suparn S Varma says, “Legally, we are in a place where we can only do so much. So we say ‘inspired by’. We had the right to use PC Solanki’s name so we used it. Everybody else’s names we don’t have the rights for. Even though the story is in public domain, somebody can take umbrage and offence. And at the end of the day, we are in the business of entertainment and not here to offend.”

And yet the umbrage was taken, much before the film even released. The film’s producer Vinod Bhanushali does not address Asaram’s legal notice directly but does talk about the practice of getting legal notices prior to film’s release. “People assume we have done something wrong, which is why they file a legal case without watching the film. That is why we keep legal departments these days. I am a businessman and I won’t do anything or make any film that will hurt me. When this story came to us, we felt this should be told. We don’t think about ‘if someone tries to stop this, I will have to spend money’,” he says.

Of late, a number of films based on true events or on sensitive subjects have received legal notices, threats of bans and boycotts. When asked if all this does not make makers conscious while picking subjects, Suparn S Varma replies, “Our entire inspiration of making the film is the courage of a child and this lawyer, who was inspired by her courage and fought the biggest lawyers in India. So, if they could do it and use the system for themselves, we just have to follow their belief.”

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, also stars Adrija, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, Vipin Sharma, Jai Hind Kumar, and Durga Sharma. The film released on Zee5 on Tuesday, May 23 to critical acclaim.