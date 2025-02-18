At the success party of The Roshans documentary series, paps jokingly asked Udit Narayan for a kiss.

Singer Udit Narayan came under fire after a video of him kissing female fans during a live concert went viral on social media. The video, which showed Narayan performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani, captured several female fans gathering near the stage for selfies.

After taking the pictures, the singer kissed them on the lips, sparking widespread anger and criticism across social platforms. Recently, the paparazzi took a playful jab at Udit Narayan amid the ongoing controversy.

At the success party of The Roshans documentary series, paps jokingly asked the singer for a kiss, saying, “Sir, ek kiss hojaye." Udit Narayan simply laughed and walked away.

The video is doing rounds on social media and netizens are reacting to the same. One user joked, “It’s all fun and games till Udit grabs the Pap and fulfills his wish," while another commented, “That lady looked worried he might just suddenly kiss her on his way in!”

Meanwhile, Udit clarified that he's neither ashamed, embarrassed, or apologetic for his act. In an interview with ETimes, the Veer-Zaara singer revealed that the video is months old from an international concert. The sudden upload of this video has left him suspicious. Udit said, "There is something definitely suspicious about this. Why did the video suddenly appear, and that too from a concert from some months ago in the US or Canada." The singer further shared a message to the mischief-mongers, "The harder you try to pull me down, the higher I will go."

Asked him if he's ashamed about his reaction to the female fan, Udit added, "No, not at all! Why should I be? It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain. My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in an act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them." Udit further thanks those who are calling it 'dirty' because they have made him more 'famous' now.

When asked to justify his kiss to the female fan, Udit asserted, "There is a deep pure and unbreakable bond between my fans and me. What you saw in the so-called scandalous video was a manifestation of the love between my fans and I. They love me and I love them back even more."