Bigg Boss 18: This Weeknd Ka Vaar would be extra-special, as Salman Khan won't be just appearing as the host of the show, but he will be back as Inspector Chulbul Pandey. On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman welcomes Ajay Devgn, who appears on the show, promoting his upcoming Diwali release, Singham Again. Interestingly, the ensemble actioner will also mark the return of the Dabbang police officer, Inspector Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman). In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn make a stylish entrance, establishing the crossover the fans wanted, but didn't expect. After making a solid entry, Ajay and Salman share a warm hug, building perfect hype for Singham Again.

For the unversed, Salman Khan immortalised Chulbul Pandey on the big screen with Dabbang (2010). The action-drama was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and was produced by Salman's brother, Arbaaz Khan. The blockbuster success of Dabbang encouraged Arbaaz for Dabbang 2. The film's second instalment was released in cinemas in 2012 and became a bigger success than its predecessor. Seven years after Dabbang 2, the film's third instalment was released. However, Dabangg 3 performed less as compared to the second part, making it an average grosser at the box office. After Dabbang 3's box office performance, Arbaaz decided to hold the plan for Part Four, until he found the correct script for the film.

Talking about SIngham Again, Salman will be making a cameo in this ensemble actioner, fighting toe-to-toe with the enemies in his badass style. Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer SIngh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, along with Jackie Shroff. The film will follow the events of Sooryavanshi, with Bajirao Singham (Ajay) trying to nab Omar Hafeez (Jackie) without knowing the bigger threat, waiting to abduct his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan). Singham Again will be released in cinemas on November 1.

