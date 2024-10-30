The makers of Singham Again deleted and restored the Singham Again title track on YouTube and other platforms after the T-Series claimed copyright.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to arrive in theatres on the same day, November 1, 2024. The two high-profile movies' box office clash on Diwali is something to look forward to. Amid the anticipation, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer T-Series has claimed copyright on the Singham Again title track. The makers re-uploaded the edited version of the song, however, netizens were quick to notice and share their reactions.

The title track of Singham Again was released on Saregama Music’s YouTube and other platforms on Saturday. However, a day later, it was taken down as many noted that the song was unavailable on the platform. The thumbnail of the absent video song implied that it was removed after a copyright strike by T-Series. "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by T-Series,” the message read.

Reportedly, the Singham Again title track featured the Singham theme which was composed for the 2011 film by Ajay-Atul under T-Series. The new track has vocals of Santhosh Venky, with music composed by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. After receiving the copyright strike, the makers removed the Singham theme and re-uploaded the song on Tuesday. “Yes, there was a minor issue with the Singham Again title track regarding certain sections that had received copyright claims. But it was sorted out as soon as possible,” a source close to Saregama Music told Hindustan Times.

The Singham Again title track is now available without the Singam theme. The deletion and re-uploading of the song created a lot of buzz on social media. A user said, “Guys, they have changed the main tune of Singham and re-uploaded due to a copyright strike by Tseries.” A section of netizens bashed T-Series ahead of Singham Again release. “T Series iss level pe girega socha nai tha . Singham Again Blockbuster,” wrote a user. “T-Series aur bb3 wale jetna bhi kosis Kar le Singham again KO hit hone se koi bhi Nahi rok sakta” added another user.

Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is the third instalment in the Singham franchise. Besides Ajay Devgn, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.