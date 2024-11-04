Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have set the box office on fire in their first weekend.

The two most awaited films of the year, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed with each other in the Diwali weekend. Both the movies took a massive opening and collected Rs 79 crore together (Singham Again leading with Rs 43.5 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 following behind with Rs 35.5 crore) on the first day of release, i.e. November 1. The films are set to break multiple box office records in the coming days.

Singham Again is helmed by Rohit Shetty and stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Salman Khan in a cameo. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles.

As per the early estimates from the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Singham Again has collected Rs 121 crore net in its first three days at the domestic box office. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned Rs 106 crore net in its opening weekend. But, both the films saw a drop in its collections on Sunday. While the action thriller had earned Rs 42.5 crore on Saturday, it collected Rs 35 crore on Sunday; the horror comedy amassed Rs 33.5 crore on Sunday, which is less than its Saturday's collection of Rs 37 crore.

Both the big-budgeted movies are coincidentally threequels. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

