Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, who has a better box office record

Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

Meet woman who became first female fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fighter fleet, she was also the first to...

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

Diabetes: 8 foods to lower your blood sugar levels

6 NASA images show final moments of dying star

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet actress who played 30 minute role in a superhit film, used to charge Rs 40 lakh, has now increased her fees to Rs..

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, who has a better box office record

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, releasing on the same day (November 1, 2024), will compete for audience attention, making for an exciting box office showdown.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 03:34 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, who has a better box office record
Ajay Devgn and Katrik Aaryan (Image credit: Twitter)
As Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, both gear up for their November 1 release, fans and industry watchers are eagerly comparing the box office potential of Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan. 

Ajay Devgn is known for his successful track record in Bollywood, particularly with the Singham franchise such as Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), which have been major hits, showcasing his strong box office appeal. With Singham Again, the third installment in the popular series, Devgn aims to continue his legacy of high-performing films. His consistent success at the box office, driven by a mix of action, drama, and strong storytelling, often attracts a large audience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, has made a significant mark with his recent successes, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), which was a major hit and demonstrated his growing box office clout. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the popular franchise, with Aaryan bringing his charm and appeal to the role. His recent performances and the success of his previous films suggest a strong potential for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

While Ajay Devgn has a long history of box office successes and a proven track record, he has more films in the Rs 100 crore club compared to many actors. Ajay Devgn's films that crossed Rs 100 crore include Tanhaji, Drishyam 2, Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal, Singham Returns, Shaitaan, Golmaal 3, Son of Sardaar, Raid, De De Pyaar De, Bol Bachchan, Singham, Shivaay

Kartik Aaryan’s recent hits show that he’s a rising star with strong box-office potential. His films that crossed Rs 100 crore are Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Both movies, releasing on the same day (November 1, 2024), will compete for audience attention, making for an exciting box office showdown.

