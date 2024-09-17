Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, who has a better box office record

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, releasing on the same day (November 1, 2024), will compete for audience attention, making for an exciting box office showdown.

As Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, both gear up for their November 1 release, fans and industry watchers are eagerly comparing the box office potential of Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan.

Ajay Devgn is known for his successful track record in Bollywood, particularly with the Singham franchise such as Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), which have been major hits, showcasing his strong box office appeal. With Singham Again, the third installment in the popular series, Devgn aims to continue his legacy of high-performing films. His consistent success at the box office, driven by a mix of action, drama, and strong storytelling, often attracts a large audience.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, has made a significant mark with his recent successes, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), which was a major hit and demonstrated his growing box office clout. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the popular franchise, with Aaryan bringing his charm and appeal to the role. His recent performances and the success of his previous films suggest a strong potential for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

While Ajay Devgn has a long history of box office successes and a proven track record, he has more films in the Rs 100 crore club compared to many actors. Ajay Devgn's films that crossed Rs 100 crore include Tanhaji, Drishyam 2, Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal, Singham Returns, Shaitaan, Golmaal 3, Son of Sardaar, Raid, De De Pyaar De, Bol Bachchan, Singham, Shivaay

Kartik Aaryan’s recent hits show that he’s a rising star with strong box-office potential. His films that crossed Rs 100 crore are Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

