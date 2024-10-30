Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are most awaited Bollywood films of 2024. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene, the horror comedy is up against Rohit Shetty's action thriller, that features a huge line-up of stars including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

The advance bookings of both the movies, slated to release on November 1, have begun on a strong note. As per the ticket selling portal Book My Show, the most expensive tickets for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are being sold for a whopping price of Rs 2,700 at the multiplex Maison PVR: Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Both the big-budgeted movies are coincidentally threequels. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after it was revived in 2022 with Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar, who played the main lead in the first part in 2007.

While Rohit Shetty has directed all the films in the Cop Universe and has retained all the main actors except the leading lady of Singham - Kajal Aggarwal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was helmed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja. Vidya is now back in the threequel as the OG Manjulika. While Kiara Advani was the heroine in the sequel, Triptii Dimri has replaced her in the upcoming film.

