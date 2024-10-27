The pre-sales of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again are nearly 84% higher than those of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in UAE.

In anticipation of the highly awaited Diwali 2024 box office clash between major franchise films, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has already surged ahead of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming cop drama has captured significant attention with its high-energy teasers and franchise legacy, giving it a clear advantage over Anees Bazmee's horror comedy. According to the latest reports, advance booking for Singham Again has opened in the UAE, generating solid interest. Notably, the pre-sales are nearly 84% higher than those of its competitor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

It is reported that the Ajay Devgn-starrer has generated pre-sales of INR 67.45 lakhs from 64 shows at VOX Cinemas, with approximately 505 tickets sold so far. This marks a promising start, and anticipation is expected to build as the release date nears. Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee's film trails in the pre-sales race, bringing in INR 35.93 lakhs with 269 tickets sold across 64 shows at VOX Cinemas in the UAE. In ticket sales specifically, the cop drama holds a solid lead, with nearly 87% more tickets sold than its competitor.

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again showcases a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth entry in the Cop Universe and the third film in the Singham series. The action thriller is inspired from Ramayana.

On the other hand, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra. It is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after it was revived in 2022 with Kartik replacing Akshay Kumar, who played the main lead in the first part in 2007. Both movies will lock horns on November 1 at the box office. (With inputs from IANS)

