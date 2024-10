Singham Again trailer: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar's Ramayan inspired film packs a punch

Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again has a relavance with Ramayan.

On Monday, the makers of Singham Again dropped the much-awaited and highly anticipated trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film has relevance with the Ramayan, with all the characters having connections to it.