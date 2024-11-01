BOLLYWOOD
Salman Khan imoressed audience with his cameo in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated action thriller, Singham Again, has finally been released in the theatres. The film has opened to positive response from the audience with fans lauding the VFX and performances of the star cast.
However, what caught everyone's attention was Salman Khan's cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The videos of netizens hooting, screaming, and whistling on the superstar's entry in Singham Again have gone viral on social media. Fans can't get enough of the superstar's cameo. Earlier, Salman shook the internet with his cameo in Pathaan, and now, Here's a look at what the internet has to say about his cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn's star-studded film.
In the clips shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter), most of them seemed so thrilled to see Salman’s character come on-screen that they screamed the loudest. Sharing a clip, one fan wrote, “Chulbul Pandey is back. Biggest Diwali dhamaka.”
#rohitshetty done the justice to Megastar #SalmanKhanthree minutes cameo in #SinghamAgain .— (@DabanggRadheY) November 1, 2024
Screams ... whistles and Applaud..
For Salman Bhai .
Perfect Diwali gift .. For Bhai Fanss !!#ShahRukhKhan ka birthday trend hai.. pic.twitter.com/GFoSf8WoRn
Another user shared a clip with fans screaming ‘Chulbul bhai’ in the theatre and wrote, “LATEST: Megastar SALMAN KHAN in #SinghamAgain! Just look at the audience reaction Desh ka sabse bada superstar! (country’s biggest superstar)”
Another user expressed excitement on Salman Khan's entry in the film and wrote, "Chulbul Pandey Cameo in #SinghamAgain. The Baap level Entry Of India's Biggest Megastar #SalmanKhan."
Another Tweet read, "When theater turns into stadium it's obvious that Salman is on big screen. Chulbul Pandey in #SinghamAgain."
When theater turns into stadium it's obvious that Salman is on big screen— (@JzSaima) November 1, 2024
Chulbul Pandey in #SinghamAgain #SalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #AjayDevgn#SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/Fsfm0uzS8u
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming movie, Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murdagoss, the action thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025. Since its announcement, it has become one of the most anticipated films of 2025. He also has Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala in the pipeline.
