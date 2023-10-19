Headlines

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty welcomes Tiger Shroff as 'immortal' ACP Satya in cop universe, fans say 'pehle baap ab beta'

Rohit Shetty unveils first look of Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya from Singham Again, leaves fans excited

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

A few days earlier, Rohit Shetty shared intense posters of Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty from Singham Again and left fans excited. Now, the filmmaker has introduced yet another new cop in his cop universe and he is none other than Tiger Shroff. 

On Thursday, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram and shared 3 intense posters featuring Tiger Shroff. In one of the posters, the actor can be seen flaunting his perfectly tonned body and his six-pack abs while holding two guns in his hand and wearing goggles. In another poster, he can be seen wearing a tank top with Police written on it and in the last one, he can be seen wrapping a belt around his neck giving power-packed role vibes. 

Sharing the poster of Tiger Shroff from Singham Again, Rohit Shetty wrote, “Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA... the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad…Tiger.” Tiger Shroff also shared the posters on his Instagram account and wrote, “ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir.” 

Netizens also showered love on Tiger Shroff joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. One of the comments read, “this is getting bigger.” Another wrote, “only Rohit Shetty can bring out the potential in Tiger Shroff.” Another commented, “Baap bete aamne saamne.” Another wrote, “blockbuster first look.” 

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15 and will clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Singham Again is teh fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi and fans are quite excited for the movie.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Ganapath. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan and others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20.

