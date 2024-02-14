Singham Again: Rohit Shetty introduces Arjun Kapoor as menacing shaitaan, actor's visceral look impresses netizens

Rohit Shetty welcomed Arjun Kapoor in his mega-budget cop universe, and reintroduced the actor with Ajay Devgn-starrer

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty finally revealed Arjun Kapoor as his big baddie from the upcoming actioner Singham Again. On Wednesday, Rohit 'introduced' Arjun as the menacing baddie 'shaitaan' from his upcoming film, and dropped two photos on his social media.

In the first photo, Arjun showcases his menacing avatar by holding a hand Sickel covered in blood and smiling like a devil. In the second photo, Arjun's face off Simmba (Ranveer Singh) hints about a power-packed confrontation sequence.

Rohit Shetty shared the photo with the caption, "Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai...Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! Can I say - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!"

Here's the post

Arjun Kapoor also shared his excitement about being the ultimate villain in Singham series. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem."

As soon as the photos were shared, Arjun's visceral look impressed netizens. Several internet users agreed that Arjun has raised the stake higher. A netizen wrote, "Superb pic… waiting for the film." Another netizen wrote, "It will be interesting to watch Arjun Kapoor against all the cops." One of the internet users wrote, "looking so good even in a negative role." Another internet user wrote, "This villainous look is blazing guns."

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and the third instalment in the Singham series. On September 16, 2023, Rohit, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer united for a Mahurat shot to begin the filming of the movie. Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram and shared the photos from the Mahurat shot. The filmmaker promised to give his all to the film and requested the audience's support and love The film is slated to release on August 15, 2024, and stars an ensemble cast including, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie will clash with Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule.