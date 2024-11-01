Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's action thriller impresses fans. Check out what the cine-goers have to say.

Rohit Shetty’s star-studded action thriller has finally been released in theatres. The film has opened to a positive response with fans and critics hailing it as a blockbuster already amid the clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Cine-goers have shared their reviews on Twitter and while everyone seems impressed by Arjun Kapoor’s villainous act, Ajay Devgn’s fiery performance and Star-studded cameos, Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty has disappointed netizens.

One of the users expressed disappointment with Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty and wrote on Twitter, "Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty... But what a cringeworthy entry of Deepika. I mean Deepika's entry could have been much much better. Utterly disappointed."

Another tweet read, "Couldn’t take my eyes off the screen! #SinghamAgain delivers action and thrill like no other! Ajay Devgn is a force to reckon with!"

Another user hailed Ajay Devgn's performance in the action thriller and wrote, "Ajay Devgn is on fire! His best performance yet!"

Another user took to Twitter and hailing the film, wrote, "This movie has exceeded all expectations!" Another wrote, "#SinghamAgain deserves every accolade it receives! What a masterpiece! #SinghamAgainReview"

Netizens also hailed Arjun Kapoor's performance in the action thriller and wrote, "Arjun Kapoor looks really amazing through all these good actors.. I think he was used amazingly by Rohit Shetty." Another tweet read, "Ye banda ab tak kaha tha? Zabrdast."

Singham Again also stars Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff among others in key roles. The star-studded film is inspired by Ramayana with Ajay Devgn playing Lord Ram, Kareena as Sita, and Arjun Kapoor as Ravana. If the reports are to be believed, the film is set to get a blockbuster opening and collect Rs 35-40 crore on its opening day itself. This is the third film in Singham Franchise and the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

