Ajay Devgn's latest film Singham Again, after much anticipation, is all set to release on OTT. The Rohit Shetty-directed film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, is reportedly set to get an OTT release soon.

Singham Again is all set to end its theatrical journey today after a blockbuster global release on November 1, 2024. The film, despite clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali, managed to register a bumper earning during its theatrical run. The Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff starrer Singham Again received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, Singham Again became the second-highest-opening film of the year but fell short of surpassing Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Singham Again reportedly earned Rs 371.40 crore worldwide in its 32-day run.

Singham Again makers are yet to announce the digital debut of the film but reports state that it's all set to get an OTT release soon. Amazon Prime Video has reportedly secured the digital streaming rights for the film. As per a tweet by Streaming Updates, Singham Again is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, 2024. The Ajay Devgn film, directed by Rohit Shetty as part of his cop universe, will be available on a rental basis initially and viewers will be able to watch it via Prime's rental store after its digital premiere.

