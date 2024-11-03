Rohit Shetty's Singham Again has a glittering star-cast, heavy-duty dialogue-baazi and well-timed action scenes.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor

Director: Rohit Shetty

Rating: 3/5

Rohit Shetty is probably the biggest showman in Bollywood right now. With Singham Again and the idea of a cop universe, he has pulled off the biggest mainstream casting in the last 25 years. With at least five top commercially viable actors—Ajay, Akshay, Ranveer, Deepika and Kareena—he has made the canvas of Singham Again so big that it is most likely to become the ‘go to’ movie of this year.

However, it could have easily gone wrong if he couldn’t give enough space to all the stars and their mass appeal while also not letting the narrative Singham Again wants to establish slip away. That is where the hero Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) steps up and holds everything together. Over the years, he has become synonymous with the perfect cop every commercial filmmaker in Bollywood wants to adopt. With Singham Again, he has been given a promotion and the responsibility to make the spread bigger and bolder. Thanks to his physicality, he has mastered the art of cop presence in this one. His body language never lets your attention drift from the Ramayana adaptation in which the villain Zubair (Arjun Kapoor) unleashes mayhem.

On expected lines, the Ramayana has been turned into a cops versus terrorists plot where everyone—from Simbaa (Ranveer Singh) to Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar)—join the ‘most respected’ police officer in his pursuit for mob justice. Two new cops—Shakti (Deepika Padukone) and Satya (Tiger Shroff)—have also joined the cast which only gets bigger and bigger till the end credits.

A loud background score and slow-motion action sequences amid colourful sets have always been the highlights of Rohit Shetty universe, and this time it’s more in your face and maybe charming.

Singham Again delivers exactly what it promised in the trailers. From the word go, it plays on high-octane adrenaline pumping twists which get even more highlighted due to the amazing star presence it boasts of. The runtime of 144-minutes feels easy breezy. you get entertained in a film which leaves nothing for imagination. But then it never pretended to be an insider take on the psychological aspects of a cop’s life!

Rohit Shetty, with this films, has also tried to take a clear political stance. He seems to be in favour of India is for Indians, of all castes and creed. He has also attached a personal philosophy to his larger than life vilain which deviates his charcater arc from typical to nuanced.

Singham Again has a glittering star-cast, heavy-duty dialogue-baazi and well-timed action scenes. You wanted a nice festival film, Rohit Shetty has given you just that. It will most likely make your Diwali more enjoyable.

