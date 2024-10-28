The 16-second visual of Raavan, a 29-second scene of Hanuman burning and visuals of the Constitutional head among others from the film are deleted ahead of its release.

Ahead of its release, Singham Again had to go through cuts and modifications to get the final go-ahead. The Central Board Of Film Certification(CBFC) granted Ajay Devgn’s film a U/A certificate after censoring over 7 mins of footage.

Singham Again draws parallels with the epic mythology Ramyana with Ajay Devgn’s character Singham playing Lord Ram and Kareena Kapoor as Maa Sita. Ravan is being portrayed by Arjun Kapoor, while Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff’s characters will be seen representing Hanuman and Lakshman respectively. The examination committee gave a green light to the film after the makers modified and deleted a few scenes.

Reportedly, the makers had to modify the 23-second-long ‘match cut’ visual depictions of Lord Rama, Sita Mata and Lord Hanuman; a 23-second-long visual of ‘Singham with Shri Ram, touching feet’ and the dialogues between Zubair and Simmba. The 16-second visual of Raavan grabbing, pulling and pushing Sita in the drama scene, a 29-second scene of ‘Hanuman burning and dialogue of Simmba flirting’ were deleted. Several dialogues of the character of Zubair were deleted. In other places, the visuals of the Constitutional head were deleted and his dialogues were altered. A 26-second dialogue and visuals were removed and some were modified as it depicted the international diplomatic relations of India with neighbouring states. Among others, the beheading scene inside the police station, the colour of the religious flag and the use of the 'Shiv Strota' in the background score were removed.

The makers were made to redraft the disclaimer as “This film is purely a work of fiction...Although the film is inspired by the story of Lord Ram, neither its narrative nor the characters should be viewed as revered deities…The story features contemporary characters of today...or societies, and their cultures, customs, practices, and traditions.” The changes made decreased the length by 7 minutes and 2 seconds. The movie is now 2 hours 24 minutes and 12 seconds long.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is set to arrive in theatres on November 1, 2024, clashing with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali.