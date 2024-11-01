The first review of Singham Again is out, Rohit Shetty's 'mass entertainer' impresses fans.

Rohit Shetty's star-studded action thriller, Singham Again, has finally released in theatres. The first two franchises have outshone at the box office making Ajay Devgn's character, Singham, popular among the masses. Now, the first reviews of Singham Again are out and it seems it has impressed the audience.

A user wrote, "Just Watched #SinghamAgain, Now Time to #SinghamAgainReview action packed blockbuster. Director #RohitShetty has created the same magic as he did for #Simmba but this time in a large way. The Presentation of #AjayDevgn is phenomenal especially the entry sequence, the fight scenes, the acting is just totally stunning. #AkshayKumar will please you away. He looks like so badass cop and even his action sequences are Top-notch. Whereas talking about the villain #ArjunKapoor is not perfect he looks absolutely brilliant in all action sequences and whenever the face-off of Ajay Devgn & Arjun happens. #DeepikaPadukone cameo will surprise you but #RanveerSingh cameo is bogus !! Singham Again is shot in a grand spectacle and you can clearly see when you watch the film VFX looks far better than we expected.

The review added, "Action Sequences are one of the highlights in the movie and the fast-paced action sequence will blow you away. #KareenaKapoorKhan did an excellent Job and #TigerShroff entry will blow your mind. There are lots of twists & turns and Surprising Cameos that will blow your mind in the movie. It's definitely a must-watch film, especially for its action sequences and the powerful performances of Ajay and all the actors. Megastar #SalmanKhan's THREE MINUTES Cameo receives all the whistles & screams #ChulbulPandey aced the cameo game."

Another user wrote, "#SinghamAgain not only stays true to its mass appeal roots but also with a fascinating plot, combining the familiar cop drama with a mythological essence that takes the franchise to new heights....#AjayDevgn shines again by bringing his trademark intensity to a story that's not just about law and order but also explores deeper mythological themes of duty and justice...#DeepikaPadukone 's commanding presence elevates the film’s mass undertones, while #KareenaKapoor delivers a grounded and engaging performance that fans love....Cameos by #AkshayKumar #RanveerSingh & #TigerShroff add an extra layer of excitement by each bringing their unique flair and energy to the story...."

The portal did not specify the basis of the review and how the reviewer managed to watch the film ahead of its release. There are no press shows being organised for Singham Again and journalists and reviewers will not get early access to film, at least in India. Many people posed this question to the portal without getting a response.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The action thriller is clashing with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and it will be interesting to see who wins the box office battle.