Summary: Singham Again has brought back the canvas of Singham, Simbaa and Sooryavanshi, but on a bigger scale.

Singham Again delivers exactly what it promised in the trailers from the very first scene. There are clear references of the Ramayana, and the characters are moulded accordingly.

Ajay Devgn is in his element but in a better way. Despite this being an established franchise, Singham Again doesn't try to go beyond the set pattern, which tremendously works in the film's favour.

There is a galaxy of film stars in a film that banks upon loud chest-thumping scenes and an even louder background score. But all said and done, Singham Again has a clear-cut trajectory and motive, and it's entertaining for sure. A perfect Diwali watch.

