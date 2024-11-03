Arjun Kapoor has overpowered Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Ramayana-inspired Singham Again.

The fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and the threequel in the Singham series, Singham Again has set the box office on fire. Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham headlines this action thriller, which also features Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. As shown in the trailer itself, the action thriller is a modern-day interpretation of Ramayana. From Sita's abduction by Ravana to Rama assembling his army to go to Lanka and save her, the events in Singham Again are parallel to the events in the mythological epic with Ajay Devgn as Rama, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita, Ranveer Singh as Hanuman, Tiger Shroff as Lakshmana, Arjun Kapoor, as Ravana, and more. In a nutshell, Singham Again does well in interpreting Ramayana with the major events of the mythological saga depicted on screen in a action-filled avatar.

To make a hero vs villain saga work, the basic principle followed in cinema is to make the villain so strong that his eventual defeat shoud be celebrated by the audiences. The writing team of Singham Again, which consists of as many as nine writers, sticks to this principle and thus, Arjun Kapoor's character of Danger Lanka aka Zubair Hafeez gets the best treatment in the film. From his fearsome buildup to his fiery introduction sequence where he burns down a police station and kills 15 cops and from his epic background score to his maniac laughter, it won't be wrong to say that Arjun Kapoor is the best part about Singham Again, which otherwise is nothing more than just a mindless actioner. Arjun easily steals the show from Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar as a menacing villain.

Singham Again is the biggest film in Arjun Kapoor's filmography and it results in one of his best performances too. Though Ajay's strong presence and Ranveer's hilarious one liners also make Singham Again watchable, it is eventually Arjun who triumphs over the trio of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The credit must be given to Rohit Shetty for trusting the actor with this role and making it grander than the previous villains in his Cop Universe. Arjun has shown that he can act well in movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Finding Fanny, and Kuttey, and with Singham Again, he has given the filmmakers a solid reason to give him author-backed roles. In Rohit's Ramayana, Arjun's Ravana has ultimately come out as the winner.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.