According to reports, CBFC has censored Simmba's flirting, Hanuman's burning and asked makers to remove visuals of Ravana 'pulling and pushing' Sita.

One of the most-anticipated films of the year, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is all set to release in theatres this Diwali. However, according to reports, ahead of the film's release, the Censor Board has suggested a few changes.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama's report, the Censor Board has asked the makers to delete a particular scene about Ravana and Sita and has given the film a U/A certificate. A 7:12 minute of footage has been censored by CBFC. "At two places, the Examining Committee asked the makers to suitably modify the 23-second-long match cut’ visual depictions of Lord Rama, Sita Mata, and Lord Hanuman with those of Singham, Avni, and Simmba, respectively. Similarly, a 23-second-long visual of ‘Singham with Shri Ram touching feet’ was' suitably modified,’” the report quoted.

The report also states that director Rohit Shetty has been asked to delete a 16-second clip where Arjun Kapoor's character depicting Ravan is 'grabbing, pulling, and pushing Sita’, a 29-second scene of ‘Hanuman burning and dialogue of Simmba flirting’ and a 26-second dialogue clip and visuals as the censor board feels it “affected international diplomatic relations of India with neighboring states.”.

CBFC has ordered the team to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the film, which reads, “This film is purely a work of fiction... Although the film is inspired by the story of Lord Ram, neither its narrative nor the characters should be viewed as revered deities. The story features contemporary characters of today…or societies, and their cultures, customs, practices, and traditions.”

Singham Again is an action drama that stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to clash with Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The films are set for a Diwali release.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us