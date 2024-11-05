Singham Again has gone past Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan to become third-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2024.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is headlined by Ajay Devgn and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Salman Khan in a cameo. After its release on November 1, the film has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024 within just five days.

In its first four days, Singham Again had earned Rs 140 crore net in India and Rs 210 crore gross worldwide. As per the early estimates, the movie added Rs 13.50 crore in its domestic net collections. Thus, it's five-day global collections would come down to around Rs 230 crore after the final numbers come in.

Ajay Devgn's latest release has surpassed his own film Shaitaan to become third-highest grossing Hindi movie of 2024. The horror thriller Shaitaan, which was released in March earlier this year, had minted Rs 213.55 crore worldwide at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial is now behind Siddharth Anand's Fighter and Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 in the list of biggest Bollywood releases this year. All the box office figures are taken from Sacnilk.

The action thriller clashed at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror-comedy is also going strong at the box office and has collected over Rs 200 crore gross worldwide. We will have to wait and watch which film ultimately wins this clash.

Both the big-budgeted movies are coincidentally threequels. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

