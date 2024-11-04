Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar-starrer Singham Again has clashed at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Salman Khan in a cameo, Singham Again is undoubtedly the biggest Bollywood film of 2024. The action thriller is directed by Rohit Shetty and was released in cinemas on November 1 in the Diwali weekend.

Singham Again took a bumper opening of Rs 43.5 crore net in India and went on to collect Rs 121.75 crore net in India and Rs 186 crore gross worldwide in its opening weekend. Despite a 50% drop on its first Monday collections when it minted Rs 17.50 crore (as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk), the Rohit Shetty directorial has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office.

The action thriller clashed at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror-comedy is also going strong at the box office and has collected over Rs 180 crore gross worldwide in its first four days. We will have to wait and watch which film takes the lead in this clash.

Both the big-budgeted movies are coincidentally threequels. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

