On the third day, Singham Again added Rs 35 crore net, bringing its total to Rs 121 crore .

Rohit Shetty's latest film in the Cop Universe, Singham Again, had a successful opening weekend. It earned Rs 43.50 crore on its first day, and although there were slight dips in earnings over the next two days, the Ajay Devgn-starrer still wrapped up the weekend with an impressive Rs 121 crore in domestic net earnings.

Singham Again made Rs 86 crore net in India during its first two days. On the third day, it added Rs 35 crore net, bringing its total to Rs 121 crore and placing it in the 100-crore club. Sunday’s earnings were about 17% lower than Saturday's, and experts think this drop might be due to the Bhai Dooj festival celebrated in many areas of India.

In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays the antagonist Danger Lanka and shares the screen with a talented cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar also make cameo appearances in this installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise. Arjun has been receiving praise from both fans and critics for his performance in this action-packed drama.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun recently shared a gratitude note, reflecting his cinematic growth from being a ‘boy’ in Ishaqzaade to a ‘man’ in Singham Again. He also thanked Rohit Shetty for the ‘incredible role’ he offered and fans for their support. “Fifteen months ago, Rohit Shetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn't disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka! I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express.”

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham franchise. Backed by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions and Reliance Entertainment, the film has so far amassed Rs 86 crores as per reports.