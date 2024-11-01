Rohit Shetty’s film Singham Again has collected Rs 31.15 Cr in India in all languages

Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited and most-anticipated film film Singham Again has finally hit the theatres on Friday. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone clashed with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at box office.

As per Sacilk.com, the film has collected Rs 31.15 Cr in India in all languages. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned around 25.87 Cr India net on its first day.

Singham Again is the third installment in the Singham series and the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, which includes Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The movie boasts an impressive cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.