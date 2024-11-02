Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's action thriller, Singham Again, beats box office records, gets a bumper opening.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s action thriller has finally been released in theatres and the much-anticipated film not only opened to a positive response from the audience but has also taken a bumper opening at the box office. The film has emereged as Bollywood’s second highest-opener of 2024.

According to a report in Sacnilk, Singham Again has collected Rs 43.50 crore at the domestic box office making it the highest-opening film of Rohit Shetty and even that of Ajay Devgn for 2024. The star-studded action thriller is impressing the audience as well as the critics with mostly positive response. The film had a lower occupancy in the morning shows than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but caught speed later in the day.

Singham Again managed to race ahead of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with a high margin. Kartik’s horror comedy collected Rs 35 crore at the box office but both of the films failed to beat Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2’s first day haul.

After Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD had the highest opening in Hindi cinema, however, Singham Again has beaten Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s film which earned Rs 22.5 crore at the Hindi box office. The film is expected to benefit during the weekend and it will be interesting to see if it will move ahead in the direction of success or fall flat at the box office after bumper opening.

Sharing his excitement about the film’s bumper opening, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram and wrote, “16 films hogaye lekin itne acche reviews kabhi nahi mile And heading towards my BIGGEST opening! THANKS TO MY AUDIENCE.” The multi-starrer film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. Salman Khan also has a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in the film which got the loudest cheer in the theatres.

