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Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal slams FSSAI for 'putting nation's health at risk' with corruption: 'I hope that people's conscience evolves through...'

Kajal Aggarwal criticised FSSAI, its corrupt practices, lapses, ignorance, and lack of responsibility, which ultimately affected people's health.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 12:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal slams FSSAI for 'putting nation's health at risk' with corruption: 'I hope that people's conscience evolves through...'
Kajal Aggarwal (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Kajal Aggarwal, popularly known for Singham, has opened up about the corruption in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). In recent times, FSSAI has been under public scrutiny for ignoring safety norms and granting food safety certificates to subpar products, putting the nation's health at risk.

FSSAI does put the nation's health at risk: Kajal Agarwal

While promoting her upcoming film, The India Story, the actress interacted with IANS and shared her opinion on India's food safety. She said, "So it is a sad reality. Even I have heard of these things, and bad practices, and a lot of things going wrong. This definitely does put the nation's health at risk. Especially, considering that we have the youngest population here, and we have so many young adults and children in our nation who need to be fed. They need to be catered to; health and immunity need to happen. We do not live in the best of sanitation conditions. So, that is another risk. That we are dealing with at any given point of time”.

I hope people's conscience really evolves: Kajal Agarwal

She further mentioned, "There is pollution, there are stress factors. It is all a mixed bag. So, it is definitely not the easiest of environments for us to navigate. But, there are people like Tukaram Munde, the newly elected FDA Commissioner. He governs the entire food channels, and he has carried out more than 700 raids in 22 days of his posting”. Kajal continued, "So there are genuine people, there are honest people, who are actually fighting the good fight. And, I just hope that people's conscience really evolves through the course of our film."

Also read: Rakhi Sawant MOCKS Ravi Kishan for quitting Alliance for his 'politician duty', netizens brutally troll him: 'Desh aapka yeh balidaan...'

About The India Story

The India Story is produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

(With inputs from IANS)

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