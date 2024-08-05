Singer Neha Bhasin reveals she has PMDD, fibromyalgia, says her ‘nervous system feels broken’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Crocodiles vs Alligators : Know 6 key differences

Crocodiles vs Alligators : Know 6 key differences

7  mythical creatures around the world

7  mythical creatures around the world

NASA images: 10 unseen images of nebulae by NASA

NASA images: 10 unseen images of nebulae by NASA

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Meet superstar helping Wayanad landslides victims on ground, donated Rs 3 crore, not Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh

Meet superstar helping Wayanad landslides victims on ground, donated Rs 3 crore, not Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh

Gulshan Devaiah defends Ulajh's low box office performance, reacts to netizen calling it 'an OTT film': 'Do you know...'

Gulshan Devaiah defends Ulajh's low box office performance, reacts to netizen calling it 'an OTT film': 'Do you know...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Singer Neha Bhasin reveals she has PMDD, fibromyalgia, says her ‘nervous system feels broken’

Singer Neha Bhasin has revealed that she is battling premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCPD) and fibromyalgia

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 07:08 AM IST

Singer Neha Bhasin reveals she has PMDD, fibromyalgia, says her ‘nervous system feels broken’
Neha Bhasin (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Singer Neha Bhasin, the voice behind hit film songs such as ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’, ‘Dhunki’, and ‘Asalaam-e-Ishqum’, said her nervous system is "broken" as she revealed her diagnoses with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCPD) and fibromyalgia.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old penned a lengthy note on Instagram detailing her health struggle, challenges and symptoms. While she had a lot to express, Bhasin said she didn't know how to consolidate the "helpless hell" she was experiencing.

"After Years of knowing something is off. Finally with more awareness medically today comes the Diagnosis (on paper since 2 years, I have known since I was 20 ) which helps get the right treatments for the mental and hormonal illnesses and with all of this comes major realisation and then THE acceptance that At least for now my nervous system feels broken.

"My monthly PMDD still finds a way to throw me in an old dark hole or dig many new ones. Is this my failure? Asks my OCPD.. Flares up what my DR calls Fibromylgia which now I am finally ACCEPTING too.. I have worked out. Danced, performed through pain for years thinking am just tight so stretch more. My therapist says for sometime do NOTHING. REST (sic)" she wrote.

PMDD is a mood disorder characterised by emotional, cognitive, and physical symptoms, whereas OCPD is a personality disorder characterised by extreme perfectionism, order, and neatness. Fibromyalgia is a common chronic pain condition characterised by widespread pain and tenderness, fatigue, sleep disturbances, along with mood and cognitive changes.

In the post, Bhasin said she has "monthly fatigue, body pains, mental pain, anxiety, monthly depression and past traumas". Fixing an unhealthy relationship with food and body, sleep hygiene and therapy are some of the ways to manage her condition.

"Cognitive therapy, yoga, not isolating, not working a lot to manage stress, meeting people I love, Journaling, being ok with the discomfort. Less screen time, you name it But My monthly PMDD still finds a way to throw me in an old dark hole or dig many new ones," the singer added. Bhasin, a former member of the all-female music group Viva, said she was in a lot of pain but was trying to be "more grateful".

"I have been in pain over decades but pushing through it all, living my dreams, propelling forward like a warrior. A girl living her dream... I have no conclusions yet.. All pain are real to the sufferers and right now I am in pain. Loads of it. (sic)"

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, school dropout, who started business at 19, became millionaire at 23, has clients like Reliance, CBI, he is...

Meet man, school dropout, who started business at 19, became millionaire at 23, has clients like Reliance, CBI, he is...

'Only DNA tests on those accused can...': Akhilesh Yadav demands DNA test of accused in Ayodhya rape case

'Only DNA tests on those accused can...': Akhilesh Yadav demands DNA test of accused in Ayodhya rape case

ITR filing 2024: Waiting for your income tax refund? Here is why you haven't got it yet

ITR filing 2024: Waiting for your income tax refund? Here is why you haven't got it yet

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain loses to China's Li Qian by split decision in women's 75kg boxing QF

Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain loses to China's Li Qian by split decision in women's 75kg boxing QF

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement