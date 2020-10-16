Singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for COVID-19; put under mandatory quarantine

Renowned singer Kumar Sanu aka Kedarnath Bhattacharaya has tested positive for COVID -19. His team announced late Thursday night that the singer has tested positive.

They wrote, "Unfortunately, Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you. Team KS."

Check out the post here.

Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you Team KS Posted by Singer Kumar Sanu on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Kumar Sanu was reportedly supposed to travel to Los Angeles on October 14, 2020, for paying a visit to his family.

According to a report in the Times of India, Kumar Sanu said that he would be travelling to Los Angeles to be with his family after a long gap of nine months.

He had said, "I have been eagerly waiting to be with my wife Saloni, daughter Shannon, and Annabel for a long time and now finally, I will be spending my birthday, October 20, with them."

The singer had also said in his interview that he would return to Mumbai for work after having celebrated his wife's birthday in December. However, Sanu has had to discard his plans as of now after having contracted the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, as a precautionary measure, the BMC also sealed the floor on which Kumar Sanu resides.

His LA-based wife Saloni, told Bombay Times, "He will come to the US on Nov 8 if he feels alright by then. Right now he is under the mandatory quarantine. He has been craving to meet us for last nine months."

"If he is unable to travel later, then his family will come down Mumbai to celebrate all the upcoming festivals with him...," she added.

Speaking about the impending Durga Puja, Kumar Sanu had said, "Durga Puja is one of the main and biggest festivals for us Bengalis. In LA also puja is held, though this year I don’t know what the situation will be. Me along with my wife and two daughters, we will all go to the Puja that is held near the place where I live in LA. I am looking forward to a fabulous quality time spent with my daughters and my wife Saloni after nine long months."