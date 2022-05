KK

Singer KK passed away in Kolkata. He was performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata today. It was a program by Vivekananda College. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata where he was declared brought dead. The live show was going on at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. That's where the accident happened. Famous singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away during the song show. It was a fest organised by Thakurpukur Vivekananda College.