Singer Aditya Narayan claims being replaced last minute from 'big hit', says 'they replaced me with..'

Singer and host Aditya Narayan, who is known for his chartbuster songs Tattad Tattad and Ji Huzoor recently made a big claim that his latest song which is now released and is a ‘big hit’ was replaced by a big singer’s version.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Aditya Narayan claimed, “I had sung a very big song this year, and my rendition was replaced at the last minute. This particular time I was very upset. Maybe I will talk about it more in the future when a little bit of time has passed.”

The singer further claimed that it was the ‘biggest song’ of his career and said, “It is out and a big hit. But at the last moment, the makers decided, and not the music composer, to go the conventional way and pick another singer. They replaced me with the best, so it’s not a bad feeling really. I was looking forward to the song, but it’s a part and parcel of life. I am just happy that these composers are calling me. I am very particular about the songs I associate with. I had a nice release last year, Ji Huzoor in Shamshera.”

He further continued to recall that even his father, singer Udit Narayan faced the same once and told, “It happens to the best, it’s not a new thing. My father saw this in his generation too. I have heard him a lot of times say that he is very excited about a song, but (then someone else sang it). The thing with Bollywood is, you are not the creator of the song. Here in our films, there is not one person who takes the call- producers, actors, everyone is involved. Time time ki baat hoti hai (Its just a matter of time).”

Other than his hit songs, The 35-year-old Aditya Narayan is also known for hosting Indian Idol. The singer also participated in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he ended up as a runner-up after losing the title to Punit Pathak.

