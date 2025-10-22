Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack, family requests..., his last post was about...

Rishabh Tandon died of a heart attack while visiting family for Diwali in Delhi. His family has requested privacy as they prepare for the funeral.

On the auspicious week of Diwali, another demise has left millions of fans shocked. Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon has passed away after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. On Wednesday, October 22, Rishabh Tandon was in the city to celebrate Diwali with his family. During this time, he suffered a heart attack that led to his death. As India Today reported, his former team member confirmed the demise to the portal, stating that his family and well-wishers are in shock at the moment.

For the unversed, Rishabh used to live in Mumbai with his wife, Olesya Nedobegova Tandon, but he returned to Delhi for the festival. After his demise, his family are now focusing on managing the arrangements. Currently, the family is awaiting the arrival of relatives to conduct the final rites. They have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Rishabh Tandon's last post on Instagram was on October 11, with the photos of him with his wife, Olesya, during the Karwa Chauth celebration. In the carousel post, Olesya, dressed in a red traditional outfit, performed puja with Rishabh. In one of the photos, she is seen adoring Rishabh through Channi. There is also a video in which Olesya is seen performing puja, and Rishabh smiles throughout. Who would have imagined that despite her Karwa Chauth vrat, Rishabh would leave her deserted in this cruel world?

For the unversed, Rishabh Tandon is popular for his most visible works: Yeh Ashiqui, Phir Se Wahi Zindagi, Om Namah Shivaya, and the Ishq Faqeerana series.