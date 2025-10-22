Who is Francesca Orsini? UK-based Hindi scholar deported from Delhi Airport due to...
Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack, family requests..., his last post was about...
President Droupadi Murmu's chopper gets stuck in newly laid helipad in Kerala during Sabarimala visit, WATCH
Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy for healthy, luscious locks
Is Satya Nadella highest-paid CEO in US? Microsoft chief’s salary jumps to...; Here’s how it breaks down
Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan airstrike killed 3 Afghan cricketers, gives video evidence
Man crashes car into White House security gate, arrested by US Secret Service
Gold, Silver price today: Check gold, silver prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata on October 22
What did Indians buy most as Diwali sales hit historic high?
Pavitra Punia engaged after breakup from Eijaz Khan, drops photos from intimate ceremony, but hides fiance's identity, fans react
BOLLYWOOD
Rishabh Tandon died of a heart attack while visiting family for Diwali in Delhi. His family has requested privacy as they prepare for the funeral.
On the auspicious week of Diwali, another demise has left millions of fans shocked. Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon has passed away after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. On Wednesday, October 22, Rishabh Tandon was in the city to celebrate Diwali with his family. During this time, he suffered a heart attack that led to his death. As India Today reported, his former team member confirmed the demise to the portal, stating that his family and well-wishers are in shock at the moment.
For the unversed, Rishabh used to live in Mumbai with his wife, Olesya Nedobegova Tandon, but he returned to Delhi for the festival. After his demise, his family are now focusing on managing the arrangements. Currently, the family is awaiting the arrival of relatives to conduct the final rites. They have requested privacy during this difficult time.
Rishabh Tandon's last Instagram post was...
Rishabh Tandon's last post on Instagram was on October 11, with the photos of him with his wife, Olesya, during the Karwa Chauth celebration. In the carousel post, Olesya, dressed in a red traditional outfit, performed puja with Rishabh. In one of the photos, she is seen adoring Rishabh through Channi. There is also a video in which Olesya is seen performing puja, and Rishabh smiles throughout. Who would have imagined that despite her Karwa Chauth vrat, Rishabh would leave her deserted in this cruel world?
Rishabh Tandon's last Instagram post
For the unversed, Rishabh Tandon is popular for his most visible works: Yeh Ashiqui, Phir Se Wahi Zindagi, Om Namah Shivaya, and the Ishq Faqeerana series.