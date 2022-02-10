Simi Garewal shares unseen BTS video of Abhishek Bachchan calling her ‘aunty Oprah'

In 2003, Abhishek Bachchan appeared on veteran actress Simi Garewal's chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. As seen in the video, Abhishek couldn't decide what to call Simi on the show.

Abhishek then continued, "Do you need something more substantial than that?" When asked to say a few lines, he said, "Hi. I'm Abhishek Bachchan and you're watching" and then turned around looking for the name of the show. Simi helped him by saying "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal" and Abhishek continued, "Rendezvous with Simi aunty".

Simi told him, "No, you're not going to 'aunty' me." A surprised Abhishek asked her, "What do I call you?" When Simi asked what he would call her, Abhishek replied, "Oprah (Winfrey)."

He then continued, "Aayie aap aur hum khelte hai Kaun Banega Crorepati (Let's play Kaun Banega Crorepati)." The line is from his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan's show KBC and he said it when asking the contestants to start playing the game. As he laughed at his own antics, Abhishek said, “I think I'm gonna be thrown out before the interview.”

Sharing the clip, Simi captioned the post, "My favourite rendezvous moments! @bachchan #RendezvousWithSimiGarewal #BehindTheScenes #CANDID #Bollywood." Reacting to the post, filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "He does have a wicked sense of humour."

Abhishek shared the clip and wrote, "Thank you Simi aunty... Sorry, Oprah (wink and laughing emojis)."

In the meantime, Abhishek started filming for his upcoming flick ‘Ghoomer’. R Balki is the director and producer of the film. The narrative of the film, as well as the other cast members, are still to be revealed by the ‘Ghoomer’ team.

‘Ghoomer’ is Abhishek and R Balki's second collaboration, following the critically and commercially successful 2009 film ‘Paa’, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan. Bob Biswas was the last film Abhishek was seen in. He'll next be seen in ‘Dasvi,’ which also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. With the third season of the Prime Video series ‘Breathe’, he'll also be back.