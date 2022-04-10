Simi Garewal on Pakistan PM Imran Khan's exit: Politics no place for idealists

Simi Garewal, an actress and television personality, has spoken out over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sudden ouster. Imran Khan was dismissed as Pakistan's prime minister late Saturday night after losing a no-confidence motion. After several twists and turns in the country, the decision was made. Simi took to Twitter to say she's known the cricketer-turned-politician for 40 years and to express her thoughts on the situation.



She wrote, “#ImranKhanPrimeMinister exit teaches: 1. A joint opposition can dismiss a popular Prime Minister. 2 Politics is no place for idealists. (I've known Imran for 40 yrs & idealism is at his core). He may have other failings - but corruption is not one of them.”

This isn't the first time Simi has mentioned Imran in a tweet. According to Hindustan Times, when he became Pakistan's Prime Minister, she sent out a controversial tweet on his political leadership and death. Simi removed the tweet after receiving backlash and replaced it with a congratulatory message for him. “Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI. You worked tirelessly for this day. And the new harder journey has just begun. Wishing you every success..make those dreams you harboured a reality. You can do it. And be safe," she tweeted.



For the unversed, In the assembly including 344 total members, as many as 174 votes were polled against Khan, removing him from the post of Prime Minister. This came after Imran Khan-led PTI staged a walk-out in the national assembly after Speaker Asad Qaisar resigned from his post.



Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the member of the National Assembly, announced that 174 members voted against the Prime Minister in the 342-member house, Xinhua news agency reported.