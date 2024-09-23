Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘This is Arvind Kejriwal’s...’: Atishi takes charge as 8th chief minister of Delhi, leaves Kejriwal chair empty

This Bollywood heroine died a tragic death, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, was set to dethrone Madhuri, Juhi

'We will put pressure on them to...': Rahul Gandhi's big promise ahead of upcoming J-K polls

This actress earned more than top heroines, was famous for playing bar dancer, died with alcohol in her system at…

Delhi-NCR news: Traffic restriction on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for 6 days due...; check alternative routes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘This is Arvind Kejriwal’s...’: Atishi takes charge as 8th chief minister of Delhi, leaves Kejriwal chair empty

‘This is Arvind Kejriwal’s...’: Atishi takes charge as 8th chief minister of Delhi, leaves Kejriwal chair empty

This Bollywood heroine died a tragic death, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, was set to dethrone Madhuri, Juhi

This Bollywood heroine died a tragic death, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, was set to dethrone Madhuri, Juhi

'We will put pressure on them to...': Rahul Gandhi's big promise ahead of upcoming J-K polls

'We will put pressure on them to...': Rahul Gandhi's big promise ahead of upcoming J-K polls

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress earned more than top heroines, was famous for playing bar dancer, died with alcohol in her system at…

The actress's death remains a mystery even today.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 03:08 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This actress earned more than top heroines, was famous for playing bar dancer, died with alcohol in her system at…
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Vijayalakshmi, widely known as Silk Smitha, was born on December 2, 1960. She gained fame as an actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industries and also appeared in several Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films.

Silk Smitha started her career as a supporting actress and became well-known in 1979 for her great performance in the Tamil film Vandichakkaram. Over her 17-year career, she appeared in more than 450 films before she sadly passed away at the age of 35 on September 23, 1996.

Let's take a look at her life story:

Her family struggled financially, which forced her to leave school as a child. Reports say she married at just 14 and experienced a lot of domestic violence. The abuse from her husband and in-laws made her leave home. After escaping, she went to stay with a friend who was a makeup artist.

Silk Smitha began visiting film sets with her friend and learned makeup skills. After a few months, she started working as a makeup artist. Film director Anthony Eastman gave her her first break in movies, which changed her life. Later, Tamil director Vinu Chakravarthy helped her get a major role and arranged for her to learn acting, dance, and English. This helped her career take off, and she appeared in many popular films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. She worked with several big stars, including Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan.

Despite her rising fame, Silk Smitha was struggling in her personal life. She married a doctor who invested all her earnings into film production. Unfortunately, his ventures failed, and she lost all her hard-earned money when those films flopped at the box office. Tragically, Silk Smitha died by suicide on September 23, 1996.

On the night of September 22, 1996, after completing a shoot for a Kannada movie, Smitha reached out to her friend, actress Anuradha, to talk about a serious matter that was troubling her. It is said that the police had found a suicide note, in which Silk had written that she was not happy with life and hence was leaving the world. A few months after her death it was reported that the actress may have died due to excess alcohol found in her body, but her death remains a mystery. 

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Punjabi singer set to feature in FC 25 video game, not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, AP Dhillon

Meet Punjabi singer set to feature in FC 25 video game, not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, AP Dhillon

Bhartiya Antariksh Station: India's Catalyst for Microgravity Research and Tech Innovation

Bhartiya Antariksh Station: India's Catalyst for Microgravity Research and Tech Innovation

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

$7 Million Bounty Terrorist, Ibrahim Aqil, Neutralized in Israeli Targeted Attack

$7 Million Bounty Terrorist, Ibrahim Aqil, Neutralized in Israeli Targeted Attack

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement