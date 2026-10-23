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Silaa release date: Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb-starrer romantic action thriller to hit theaters in February 2027

Directed by Omung Kumar, Silaa will see Harshvardhan Rane playing the role of Virat, a man driven by love who finds himself in a fight for survival when circumstances take an unexpected turn. The film releases in cinemas on February 5, 2027.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

Silaa release date: Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb-starrer romantic action thriller to hit theaters in February 2027
Silaa release date out
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Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb-starrer Silaa, a story of love and revenge set against the landscapes of Kashmir and Vietnam, will be released in theatres on February 5, 2027, Zee Studios announced on Friday, along with unveiling the first posters of the Omung Kumar directorial. The film, which combines romance, mystery and action, will see Rane playing the role of Virat, a man driven by love who finds himself in a fight for survival when circumstances take an unexpected turn.

Harshvardhan Rane on why he agreed to do Silaa

Harshvadhan Rane, who is known for Sanam Teri Kasam, Taish, Haseen Dillruba and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, said working on Silaa was one of the most challenging yet exciting experiences of his career. "The action, the locations and the emotional intensity of the film demanded a lot from me, both physically and mentally. What really drew me to this story was the fact that beneath all the action and adventure, it is about how far you are willing to go for someone who means everything to you. I am excited for audiences to see this side of me on the big screen," he said in a statement.

Omung Kumar says Silaa wll take audiences on a roller-coaster ride

Omung Kumar, known for directing films such as Mary Kom and Sarbjit, said the team wanted to bring together romance, action, mystery and adventure in a story that would also retain its emotional core. "With Silaa, we wanted to create a film that takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride, where romance, action, mystery and adventure come together in an unexpected way," the director said. Kumar said Rane brings intensity and physicality to his character, while Khateeb lends strength and depth to her role.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Zee Studios, Kumar, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh and Vanita Garud Kumar, with Hemant Tiwari as co-producer.

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