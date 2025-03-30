Here's what the moviegoers have to say after watching Salman Khan-starrer and AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar on its first day first show.

The much-awaited film Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally been released in the theatres worldwide on March 30 coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr. The action thriller is directed by popular Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's blockbuster Ghajini in 2008.

After watching the first day first show of Sikandar, the audiences have shared their opinions on X (formerly called Twitter) and bashed the film for its outdated story and screenplay, calling it "completely cringe-fest" and "most outdated film in recent times." Viewers are also slamming Salman Khan for his poor, unconvincing performance.

One moviegoer wrote, "One Word Review: Sikandar – Disaster. Same old formula, nothing new! Feels like Jai Ho + KKBKKJ remix - boring, outdated, and painfully predictable. Salman Khan has completely lost his screen presence, and ironically, he’s the weakest part of his own movie. What a letdown", while another added, "Sikandar - Outdated action drama that causes boredom. The plot may have been worked on paper. However, the execution feels forced and silly. Lack of freshness. Music also below par. Few action sequences were good, nothing else satisfies. 1.5/5."

"Sikandar is a complete cringe-fest. Nothing feels natural or organic. The worst part is Salman’s unconvincing performance and bulky appearance. There are major lip-sync issues, terrible editing, and zero emotional impact - no one even reacted to Rashmika's death scene. Every scene feels robotic, and even the action sequences are dull and uninspiring", read another post.

Another netizen wrote, "Sikandar is an action drama that bores from start to finish due to its outdated and bland screenplay. The storyline idea may have been emotional on paper. However, it feels lifeless and somewhat silly when translated on screen. The whole movie feels like a mix of many movies we’ve seen before and has absolutely no freshness. BGM is out of sync and bad. Apart from a few alright action blocks, this one has nothing to offer. Bad. Rating: 2/5."

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid's last collaboration was the blockbuster Kick in 2014.