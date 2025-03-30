BOLLYWOOD
Here's what the moviegoers have to say after watching Salman Khan-starrer and AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar on its first day first show.
The much-awaited film Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally been released in the theatres worldwide on March 30 coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr. The action thriller is directed by popular Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's blockbuster Ghajini in 2008.
After watching the first day first show of Sikandar, the audiences have shared their opinions on X (formerly called Twitter) and bashed the film for its outdated story and screenplay, calling it "completely cringe-fest" and "most outdated film in recent times." Viewers are also slamming Salman Khan for his poor, unconvincing performance.
One moviegoer wrote, "One Word Review: Sikandar – Disaster. Same old formula, nothing new! Feels like Jai Ho + KKBKKJ remix - boring, outdated, and painfully predictable. Salman Khan has completely lost his screen presence, and ironically, he’s the weakest part of his own movie. What a letdown", while another added, "Sikandar - Outdated action drama that causes boredom. The plot may have been worked on paper. However, the execution feels forced and silly. Lack of freshness. Music also below par. Few action sequences were good, nothing else satisfies. 1.5/5."
"Sikandar is a complete cringe-fest. Nothing feels natural or organic. The worst part is Salman’s unconvincing performance and bulky appearance. There are major lip-sync issues, terrible editing, and zero emotional impact - no one even reacted to Rashmika's death scene. Every scene feels robotic, and even the action sequences are dull and uninspiring", read another post.
Another netizen wrote, "Sikandar is an action drama that bores from start to finish due to its outdated and bland screenplay. The storyline idea may have been emotional on paper. However, it feels lifeless and somewhat silly when translated on screen. The whole movie feels like a mix of many movies we’ve seen before and has absolutely no freshness. BGM is out of sync and bad. Apart from a few alright action blocks, this one has nothing to offer. Bad. Rating: 2/5."
#Sikandar - Outdated action drama that causes boredom. The plot may have been worked on paper. However, the execution feels forced and silly. Lack of freshness. Music also below par. Few action sequences were good, nothing else satisfies. 1.5/5 pic.twitter.com/iajbkpO60Z— GOAT (@QuereshiAbraam) March 30, 2025
One Word Review: #Sikandar – Disaster— Unfiltered Affairs (@Indiancircuss) March 30, 2025
Same old formula, nothing new! Feels like Jai Ho + KBKJ remix—boring, outdated, and painfully predictable.#SalmanKhan has completely lost his screen presence, and ironically, he’s the weakest part of his own movie. What a letdown! pic.twitter.com/P09tzGwRup
#Sikandar is an action drama that bores from start to finish due to its outdated and bland screenplay.— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) March 29, 2025
The storyline idea may have been emotional on paper. However, it feels lifeless and somewhat silly when translated on screen.
The whole movie feels like a mix of many movies…
One hour into Sikandar, and it’s been a complete cringe-fest. Nothing feels natural or organic. The worst part is Salman’s unconvincing performance and bulky appearance. There are major lip-sync issues, terrible editing, and zero emotional impact—no one even reacted to Rashmika’s… https://t.co/sCJ4Hzgfn1— Yakuza (@longliveyakuza) March 29, 2025
#Sikandar - Most outdated movie in recent times..— Rayalaseema Chinnodu (@screwtequila) March 30, 2025
Just skip it … Time waste .. #SalmanKhan choosing scripts to the worst..
Outdated scenes & screenplay… Apart frm action episodes nothing else.. It’s a scrap.. pic.twitter.com/mmFUxTFFGs
Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid's last collaboration was the blockbuster Kick in 2014.
Lucky UK man finds lottery ticket left in car for 4 months, wins more than Rs...
Meet Pakistan's one of richest cricketers, who graduated from Oxford, once used chopper to go to work, has net worth more than Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, he is...
Sikandar X review: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film is 'disaster, complete cringefest, most outdated movie', say netizens
Old video of Steve Jobs talking about MacBook, revealing Apple's vision for future in 1983 goes viral, watch
Meet man, husband of world's fifth richest woman Roshni Nadar, his name is..., net worth is Rs...
Studio Ghibli: What is the net worth of anime empire's co-founder Hayao Miyazaki? Will ChatGPT affect it?
Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar full movie leaked online in HD print hours before its release
10 lesser-known facts about iconic animation Studio Ghibli, know who is behind viral trend
'Goodness we've all wanted...': US baby brand launches breast milk-flavoured ice cream, social media reacts
Assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin? Limo from Russian President's car fleet explodes in Moscow, video goes viral
IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's smiling send off to GT skipper Shubman Gill goes viral, watch here
Uttar Pradesh hits big jackpot, crude oil discovered in this district, it is...
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film inches closer to Rs 50 crore in India
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Nine-day long festival begins, devotees flock famous temples to attend morning aarti, Watch here
Is Elon Musk planning to step down from Donald Trump's DOGE team? THIS is what he said
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll crosses 1600, anti-coup fighters announce two-week ceasefire for relief, here's what we know so far
Pune techie turns her balcony into a 500-plant paradise: Meet Manasi Dunakhe in this inspiring video!
'Healing because of...': Ranveer Allahbadia's new post hints at resuming his podcast
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025: Top 50 Wishes, messages, quotes and images to share with your loved ones
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RR vs CSK match 11 live on TV, online?
RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Kannappa postponed, new release date...
GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Sai Sudarshan, Prasidh Krishna shine as Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in Ahmedabad
Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid to be celebrated tomorrow; India, Pakistan to celebrate on....
Chaitra Navratri 2025: UP CM Yogi announces ban on meat sales within 500m of religious sites, strict action ordered
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch DC vs SRH match 10 live on TV, online?
Amid Kunal Kamra row, Ashwini Vaishnaw points out 'reasonable restrictions' under freedom of expression
After 17 years, CBI court clears former HC judge Nirmal Yadav, 3 others in cash-at-judge's-door case, acquitting Rs 15 lakh
When Akshaye Khanna called Aishwarya Rai 'sexiest woman', said he can't take his eyes off her: 'It's embarassing for...'
No prior warning, just an email from Donald Trump: Hundreds of international students in US forced to leave country due to...
When Maharani Gayatri Devi was robbed at gunpoint for her pearl necklace, she turned it into a lesson in....
Anurag Kashyap didn't meet daughter Aaliyah for a year after separation from first wife: 'I was an addict, went to...'
Punjab sprinter Gurindervir Singh smashes men's 100m national record at Indian Grand Prix 1
You'll love Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Ghibli-style wedding pics! See here
How to create Ghibli-Style AI art without ChatGPT subscription: Free tools to try
DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
India's biggest defence deal worth Rs 62000cr is for THIS helicopter, know its features
Step inside Diljit Dosanjh’s viral luxury hotel suite that fans mistook for his home
After being mistaken for Shruthi Narayanan; Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel Honey Bunny actress says...
'Suffering Because I’m in..': World's richest man Elon Musk reveals that his role in the US Government is hurting his business due to..
Delhi-NCR Update: Stage 1 GRAP revoked in national capital after AQI dips to...
IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag mocks CSK legend MS Dhoni with brutal 'jaldi aa gaye' comment for batting at No 9 against RCB
Shocking: Teacher suspended, arrested for abusing 10-year-old autistic child in viral video
Shahid Kapoor teaches son Zain how to ride cycle with towel, 'chachu' Ishaan Khatter's hilarious reaction goes viral
Rare partial solar eclipse of 2025 wows viewers; see the first images
Shikhar Dhawan finally breaks silence on rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine, says 'samajdaaro ko ishaara..'
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, mantra and significance and more
NZ vs PAK: Mark Chapman’s heroics guide New Zealand to 73-run win against Pakistan in ODI series opener, take 1-0 lead
'Hate this trend': Fans express anger over AI-generated Ghibli-style art trend
'DSP Siraj reporting': Mohammed Siraj takes Tilak Varma's bat, refuses to return
Watch: Virat Kohli's animated chat with CSK star after RCB win at Chepauk in IPL 2025 goes viral
THIS is world's longest train, 7.3 kilometers long and equivalent to 402 Statues of Liberty! It operates from...
Meet Harsh Jain, co-founder of Rs 65,000 crore fantasy sports company, owns Rs 1380000000 home near Antilia, Mukesh Ambani is his..., net worth is Rs...
Salman Khan discovered Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram reels, suggested her name for this film before Sikandar: 'Kaun hai yeh ladki'
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana: Know the date, time, shubh muhurat for Kalash Sthapana
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan turns Chand Nawab ahead of Eid, recreates viral clip; fans react
Who is Swati Sachdeva? Stand-up comedian slammed over her joke about parents
Nana Patekar reveals to Anil Kapoor why he doesn't attend Bollywood parties: 'Ghatiya log gaali-galoch karte hain, do jhaapad...'
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast faces major backlash, fans call YouTuber 'selfish' for abandoning pet dog due to 'religious reasons'
'I am not competing for...': MS Dhoni on why he bats so low for Chennai Super Kings in IPL
Did you know Sonu Nigam has a BJP connection? Legendary singer shares how, see post
Rohit Bal’s will battle takes a turn as friends withdraw claims against Lalit Tehlan
Watch: Former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal’s ugly fight in viral video forces Shikhar Dhawan to…
Think only Indians are crazy about Bollywood songs? Think again!
Big move by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries transfers 100% stake in projects and property to...
Sikandar box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan will fail to beat Tiger 3 opening, South will be weaker despite Rashmika Mandanna | Exclusive
Gold Smuggling Fiasco: Constable’s complicity, DCP’s blind eye, and ACS Gupta’s crumbling cover-up in Karnataka
Meet BSEB Bihar Board class 10 topper Ranjan Verma, only boy to get AIR 1 with 489 marks and 97.8%, will receive Rs 2 lakh prize money
Jaya Bachchan makes special request in Rajya Sabha, it has an Amitabh Bachchan connection
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper: Meet Anshu Kumari, BSEB matric topper with 489 marks, to get prize money of Rs..
Meet Sakshi Kumari, BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper with 97.80%, will get prize money of Rs...
'England, you're the worst winners and worst losers,' says Matthew Hayden
Salman Khan reveals who convinced him to work in Sikandar, its not AR Murugadoss but...: 'Mujhe phone aaya ki...'
Chhaava star Vineet Kumar Singh kept his 4 cards aside to work with Sunny Deol in Jaat
Meet Indian billionaire who owns over Rs 1400 crore house in London, has Rs 145140 crore net worth, now planning to leave UK after 30 years due to...
After Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, comedian Swati Sachdeva gets called out for controversial joke on mother and vibrator: 'Khud ko famous krne k liye...'
Ramandeep Singh reveals how it feels to be a Mumbai Indians member at high-security airports
Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxalites gunned down, two DRG jawans injured in encounter in Sukma
Who was Cyanide Mallika, India’s first convicted female serial killer, presented herself as a devoted pious woman
This female superstar who gave tough competition to Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, was born in Jharkhand, had a fight with hit director, later settled in…
Meet man, IIT grad who lost his legs in accident, got 992nd rank in IIT-JEE, and AIR 4 in..., now working at Google as...
Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Accused Shariful Islam Shehzad files bail plea, claims case is 'false'
Vijay Varma's candid statement on relationships goes viral amid Tamannaah Bhatia breakup: 'If you enjoy it like ice cream...'
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani makes big claim about this new technology, says will create millions of entrepreneurs, it is...
Elon Musk is at 1 and Mukesh Ambani is at 17 in Hurun Global Rich List but what’s the difference in their wealth?
Aishwarya Rai played seductress for actor 9 years younger, family wasn’t happy with steamy scenes, film became superhit
'Mohanlal's L2E: Empuraan is anti-Hindu propaganda film': Fans of Malayalam superstar 'feel cheated', cancel tickets for these scenes
Rooftop pool breaks barriers during Myanmar earthquake, sweeps people off road, watch viral video
'Main character? No, he's the whole storyline': PM Modi’s Studio Ghibli moment goes viral
Rajesh Khanna would ‘insult’ Amitabh Bachchan on Bawarchi sets but Jaya Bachchan predicted he is going to be a big star
India's first expressway between Mumbai and Pune reduces travel time by 2 hours, doesn't allow these vehicles
Sikandar first review out: Salman Khan delivers 'solid performance' in AR Murugadoss film, Rashmika Mandanna's role stands out, biggest highlights are..
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: BSEB Matric result DECLARED, know how to download marksheet online
Salman Khan gets slammed for wearing Ram Janmabhoomi watch, All India Muslim Jamaat president considers it 'haraam': 'He should repent for..'
This heritage hotel in Delhi is now owned by Tata Group, know what is special about it
India’s cheapest train competes with Rajdhani, Vande Bharat in speed; its AC coaches fare is just Rs...
L2E: Empuraan box office collection day 2: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film becomes fastest Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad, sister Sunaina Roshan react to actor making directorial debut with Krrish 4
After leaked casting couch video, Shruthi Narayanan's old statement about social media goes viral: 'You can't share everything, it might...'
World's richest man Elon Musk sells X to his own xAI company for Rs..., what does it mean for users?