Sunny Deol roars loudly in cinemas with Jaat. But will he be able to beat Salman Khan and his Sikandar? Read on to know more.

Sikandar vs Jaat: Sunny Deol is back roaring in cinemas, unleashing his wrath with his 'Dhai kilo ka haath' in Jaat. The much-awaited actioner was finally released on April 10, and unlike the last big release - Salman Khan's Sikandar, Jaat has received positive reviews from critics.

Directed by hit Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, Jaat marks Sunny Deol's return to the big screen after the blockbuster Gadar 2. As per the latest trends, Sunny Deol's Jaat is expected to open on a good note. The advance booking has been satisfactory. As Sacnilk reported, Jaat's advance booking is around Rs 6 crores. Going with the positive reviews, the spot booking will also be good, and as per the trend, Jaat is expected to earn Rs 10-12 crores on its opening day.

Sunny Deol's Jaat will beat Sikandar?

With Jaat, Sunny Deol will score his second biggest opening, after Gadar 2 (Rs 40 crores). However, Sunny won't be able to beat the opening of Sikandar, which opened with Rs 26 crores on day one. However, going with the trend, it is safe to say that Jaat will show growth over the weekend, which was not the case in Sikandar. Salman Khan's Eid release started falling drastically from its second day (Monday) onwards.

About Jaat

Jaat marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda as the ruthless Ranatunga, with Vineet Kumar Singh as Somulu. The other cast members include Saiyami Kher, Ayesha Khan, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Allu Arjun's Pushpa producers Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Jaat's potential at the box office

Jaat will have a week to perform well at the box office. Next week, on April 19, Jaat will face stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

