BOLLYWOOD
The trailer seamlessly blends action and romance, revealing Salman's character as 'Rajkot ka Raja' who embarks on a mysterious mission in Mumbai.
The highly anticipated trailer of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar has finally arrived, sending fans into a frenzy with its adrenaline-fueled action sequences. Helmed by acclaimed director AR Murugadoss, known for his work on Ghajini, the trailer delivers a knockout punch with its powerful dialogues and intense action. However, it leaves viewers eager for more, as the characters and plot remain somewhat of an enigma, teasing audiences and building anticipation for the film's release.
The four-minute trailer of Sikandar unfolds with Salman Khan being introduced as a most-wanted individual, while his love interest, played by Rashmika Mandanna, expresses frustration over his daily skirmishes with goons. The trailer seamlessly blends action and romance, revealing Salman's character as 'Rajkot ka Raja' who embarks on a mysterious mission in Mumbai.
As the story progresses, Salman's character meets a South Indian family, marking the entry of Kajal Aggarwal as a CA topper. A series of intense events ensues, raising the stakes and forcing Salman's character to make a crucial decision. The trailer concludes with a romantic moment between Salman and Rashmika, as she sings 'Lag Ja Gale', interspersed with high-octane action sequences.
Watch the trailer here:
Director AR Murugadoss has promised that Sikandar will deviate from Salman Khan's typical filmography. "The film, however, is different from Salman sir’s previous films. It has some unique points. Like in Ghajini, there was a beautiful love story. Similarly, there’s a husband-and-wife love story in this film,” he had told PTI.
In addition to its lead cast, Sikandar boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on March 30, strategically coinciding with Eid celebrations, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Sikandar is produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Amaal Malik's father Daboo Malik breaks silence after son declares cutting ties with family, drops emotional post saying...
Meet man who gets key role in Rs 415000 crore bank, once worked at Amazon as...
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Jofra Archer records worst bowling figures in IPL history as Sunrisers Hyderabad batters dismantle RR pacer
NZ vs PAK, 4th T20I: Pakistan register their biggest loss in T20Is as New Zealand claim series with 115-run win
Salman Khan breaks silence on huge age gap with Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna: 'Main inki beti ke saath ke bhi...'
'All of them are...': Nita Ambani shares how Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani are shaping future of Reliance Group
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan's hundred help Sunrisers Hyderabad post second highest IPL total with 286/6
Israel strikes southern Gaza, issues new evacuation order as Palestinian death toll climbs past 50000: Here's all you need to know
Big update for CBSE class 12 students on Accountancy exam, board makes...; check details
Sikandar Trailer: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer blends romance with action but lacks clarity
German woman’s fluent Malayalam conversation with Uber driver goes viral, internet calls it heart-winning; WATCH
'Yet another....': Delhi woman cancels cab, rides with female Rapido captain, here's what happened
'Same tape playing for 20 years': Shoaib Akhtar issues warning to Virender Sehwag, tired of constant '300' talk
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Why is Sanju Samson not captaining Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad?
5 years ago, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani did THIS to support India's Covid fight; WATCH
'Even if I'm in a wheelchair...': CSK legend MS Dhoni drops bombshell remark on IPL retirement ahead of El Clasico against MI
Meet actor whose dancing style was ridiculed, claimed to feel insecure of everyone on set, later became a superstar, he is...
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch CSK vs MI match 3 live on TV, online?
Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 39311 crore in 120 hours, his Rs 1727339 crore company remains...
Surya Grahan 2025 Time, date: When and where to watch partial solar eclipse? Will it be visible in India? All you need to know
Aamir Khan calls Dangal's performance his best but this 'sharp' actor pointed out his mistake in it: 'Ek shot mein aap character se...'
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Suresh Raina's old interview with Rinku Singh takes internet by storm, watch viral video
Meet woman, ex-Veterinary Officer, who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt without coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...
Arjun Kapoor opens up on his single status after split with Malaika Arora: 'baat-cheet kam sunni...'
Hrithik Roshan reacts to girlfriend Saba Azad's stunning look in white, calls her...
Ajay Devgn's super ambitious film, made in Rs 250 crore turned out to be box office bomb, earned only Rs 53 crore, it is...
Neetu Kapoor gets emotional, recalls Rishi Kapoor's dedication for Karz: 'He went out to..., practiced for hours' | Exclusive
Assam Board Exam 2025 update: ASSEB cancels remaining higher secondary first year exams amid question paper leak
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty shares her perspective on Hindi-Tamil language row: 'All of us are...'
Meerut murder case: Accused Muskaan Rastogi's parents upset with her, won't fight her case, says officials
Amitabh Bachchan shares how father Harivansh Rai Bachchan met Teji Bachchan after his first wife's death: 'He was very depressed...'
Meet Neelam Kothari's ex-husband, belongs to one of UK's richest Asian families, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, wanted actress to change...
Meet man, IAS officer who failed 10 times, then cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR...
'Chhoti Monalisa' spotted in Ujjain! Netizens say, 'badi khatarnak hai', WATCH viral video
Avneet Kaur breaks silence on rumours of undergoing plastic surgery: 'I don't get fillers but I do get...'
Salman Khan fans ignore Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde, touch actor's feet, WATCH viral video
Nobody knows when this Ajay Devgn film released and flopped, Sanjay Dutt also made a film with same name 38 years ago which was a superhit
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Industries buys shipyard for Rs 382.73 crore, not for building ships, but for...
Meet South Indian star actress who took a break from films due to rare skin condition, her eyebrows and eyelashes turned..., her next film is...
Not TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Narayana Murthy's Infosys, this company got most H-1B visas approved in 2024, it is...
Climate-responsive artwork installed in Gurgaon, to melt at..., IMD predicts above normal heatwaves
Rising tensions in Balochistan amid Pakistan security raids Baloch protest
IPL 2025: MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav's witty response on being asked about 'uncapped' MS Dhoni goes viral | Watch video
Meet woman who became teacher at 21, married her mentor, became one of India's richest woman, company filed for insolvency, her net worth is...
Kerala Lottery Result March 23 LIVE: Akshaya AK-694 Sunday lucky draw result DECLARED; 1st prize winner is...
Meet Karumbi, Kerala farmer's 1.3 feet tall goat, now holds Guinness World Record for...
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, got 100 percentile twice, his secret for scoring perfect 300 in JEE Mains was..., at IIT Bombay he is now pursuing...
Indian-origin woman takes 11-year-old son to Disneyland, slits his throat and then...
Shark Tank India: Founder pitches liquor brand, values company at THIS amount; Aman Gupta says 'Whiskey Pi Ke..'
Mukesh Ambani's next big move, Reliance in talks with Sam Altman's OpenAI, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta for...
KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli's fan breaches Eden Gardens security, falls to batter's feet amid IPL 2025 inaugural game
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters: Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway gets approval from Haryana govt, set to ease traffic between...
Aamir Khan reveals he was 'mourning', became an alcoholic after divorce with Reena Dutta: 'I was in deep depression'
Videos of burnt cash bundles from Delhi High Court judge's house included in Supreme Court probe report
Meet man, IIT grad, quit Rs 35 lakh job, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer with AIR...
Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 encounter, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya’s emotional hug steals the spotlight, watch viral video
Ola, Uber, Rapido cab drivers set to launch 'no AC campaign' in Hyderabad from..., here's all you need to know
This is India's richest railway station, earns Rs 33370000000 in a year, not Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru
'Rama vs Ravana before Ramayana': Yash's Toxic gets release date, will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Love & War, netizens react
Donald Trump orders Attorney General to review lawyers, firms' conduct who filed suits against him
Mukesh Ambani's JioStar hits JACKPOT with 32 sponsorship deals during IPL 2025, aims to collect record-breaking revenue of...
Bengaluru professor's hip hop dance takes social media by storm, netizens say 'bro brought MJ back to life', watch
'Amitabh Bachchan is scary': Sooraj Barjatya reveals he took anxiety medicines before pitching Uunchai to superstar
'Looks depressing': Couple ditches traditional attire, wears jeans and shirts for wedding, here's why
NTA extends date for CUET UG application form submission: Direct link to apply and other details here
Supreme Court releases inquiry report on Justice Varma cash row; video shows burnt currency
CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says...
'Grateful', says Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer after CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
US: 3 dead, 15 injured in mass shooting at New Mexico park
Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari wants to direct ‘Animal Park’ over ‘Mirzapur 4’, reveals in viral video
Watch: Fierce fight breaks out between girl students inside classroom; Viral VIDEO Captures Slaps, Kicks and Hair-Pulling
Amid divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; Amitabh Bachchan drops cryptic hint about 'bad times': 'It can come..'
Meet woman who became first IAS officer from her community, cleared UPSC exam, secured AIR 30, is daughter-in-law of ex-CM, her husband is...
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch SRH vs RR match 2 live on TV, online?
SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
India’s 10 Richest MLAs Revealed: This BJP MLA is on top with Rs 3400 crore assets, check full list below
Fugitive Mehul Choksi is in Belgium, plans to move to Switzerland: What charges does he face in India?
'Aaj Lagaan banane jao, jaan nikal jaye': Aamir Khan explains why it will be difficult to make his iconic film again, takes sly dig at...
Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola to face tough competition as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo introduce new...
Ahead of Sikandar trailer, Salman Khan meets Deputy CM Eknath Shinde; Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Rampal Yadav join him for..., video goes viral
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt fifties guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 7-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders
Viral Video: Fan invades pitch to touch Virat Kohli's feet and hug him during KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens
World's largest hot desert was once green, filled with rivers and lakes; everything changed due to...
China beats Elon Musk's team to take lead in THIS new technology, know how Chinese engineers paved their way
Salaar re-release: Prabhas gets defeated by Harshvardhan Rane, Marwana Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam, pan-India film only sold tickets of..
After Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark, Sanjiv Bajaj shares his thoughts on long working hours, says 'we don't control...'
IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma dons special gloves with 'SAR' initials ahead of MI vs CSK clash, know what it means
Thug Life: First look of Kamal Haasan revealed, his 35-year-old reunion with Mani Ratnam finally ends, their movie will release on...
'Looks like I found...': Satya Nadella reacts to Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates’ ‘crennis’ video
Zoho CEO Shailesh Kumar Davey compares his steady leadership style to 'Rahul Dravid', calls Sridhar Vembu 'Virender Sehwag' of company
Why was Irfan Pathan removed from IPL 2025 commentators list? THIS mistake proved to be costly for him
Sooraj Barjatya recalls first meeting with 'short guy' Salman Khan before Maine Pyar Kiya: 'He didn't look hero at all'
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu, OpenAI's Sam Altman drop truth bomb on coding: 'AI will write 90% of...'
This one breakfast item keeps Akshay Kumar fit and fine all day
KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in the world to play all 18 editions of IPL
BAIDA film review: Watch this film for its storytelling, Puneet Sharma offers a unique Bollywood entertainment
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato officially becomes 'Eternal Limited' after MCA's approval, here's all you need to know about its business structure and future plans
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli dance to 'Pathaan' song at IPL 2025 opening ceremony; fans go crazy
Shah Rukh Khan dances with Virat Kohli on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, officially kicks off IPL 2025; video goes viral