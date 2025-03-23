The trailer seamlessly blends action and romance, revealing Salman's character as 'Rajkot ka Raja' who embarks on a mysterious mission in Mumbai.

The highly anticipated trailer of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar has finally arrived, sending fans into a frenzy with its adrenaline-fueled action sequences. Helmed by acclaimed director AR Murugadoss, known for his work on Ghajini, the trailer delivers a knockout punch with its powerful dialogues and intense action. However, it leaves viewers eager for more, as the characters and plot remain somewhat of an enigma, teasing audiences and building anticipation for the film's release.

The four-minute trailer of Sikandar unfolds with Salman Khan being introduced as a most-wanted individual, while his love interest, played by Rashmika Mandanna, expresses frustration over his daily skirmishes with goons. The trailer seamlessly blends action and romance, revealing Salman's character as 'Rajkot ka Raja' who embarks on a mysterious mission in Mumbai.

As the story progresses, Salman's character meets a South Indian family, marking the entry of Kajal Aggarwal as a CA topper. A series of intense events ensues, raising the stakes and forcing Salman's character to make a crucial decision. The trailer concludes with a romantic moment between Salman and Rashmika, as she sings 'Lag Ja Gale', interspersed with high-octane action sequences.



Watch the trailer here:



Director AR Murugadoss has promised that Sikandar will deviate from Salman Khan's typical filmography. "The film, however, is different from Salman sir’s previous films. It has some unique points. Like in Ghajini, there was a beautiful love story. Similarly, there’s a husband-and-wife love story in this film,” he had told PTI.



In addition to its lead cast, Sikandar boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on March 30, strategically coinciding with Eid celebrations, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Sikandar is produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.