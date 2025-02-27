"Bhai ka comeback nahi. Comeback ka bhai hota hai," This is the common reaction of Salman Khan's fans after watching Sikandar's teaser.

Sikandar teaser: After waiting for months, the first teaser of Salman Khan's comeback film, Sikandar is finally here. On Thursday, the highly-anticipated teaser of Sikandar was dropped online, and it has everything Bhaijaan fans crave. The AR Murugadoss-directed stars Salman Khan in the lead paired opposite Rashmika Mandana, along with Satyaraj (Baahubali's Kataapa) in key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to be a power-packed masala that is entertained and filled with high-octane action, intense drama, and raw emotion.

The teaser starts with Salman Khan's dramatic entry, along with his narration, explaining his origins. "Dadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha. Dada ne Sanjay. Aur praja ne Raja Saab." Then we get to see visuals of Salman unleashing his wrath on baddies, fighting against injustice while maintaining his swag intact. Rashmika also makes an appearance, dancing with Khan, and praising his popularity among his enemies. We also get to see a glimpse of Satyaraj, who seems to be playing the big-bad politician.

Watch Sikandar's teaser

The teaser is loaded with mass moments with powerful dialogues. “Insaaf nahi, saaf karne aaya hu,” delivered by Salman Khan, captures the essence of the character—a man on a mission to clean up the system, regardless of the odds. "Kayde mein raho… faide mein raho. Warna shamshaan ya kabristaan mein raho," Sikandar makes it clear: justice is not just about following rules—it’s about living with purpose and making hard choices.

As soon as the teaser was revealed, it spread across the internet like wildfire. A netizen wrote, "Kyu hiladala naa." Another netizen wrote, "Bhai ka comeback nahi, comeback ka bhai hota hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Sirf dushmano me nhi chahane walo me bohot popular hai apna bhaijaan." An internet user wrote, "OG Salman Khan returns." Another internet user wrote, "This Eid Sikandar Smashing at the Box office." Sikandar will be releasing in cinemas on Eid 2025.