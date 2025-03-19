The latest box office numbers for Sikandar are in, with the film witnessing decent earnings from 506 shows across the US.

Salman Khan's highly anticipated action drama Sikandar is gearing up for its Eid release. With the release date just around the corner, the makers are preparing to launch the trailer on either March 22 or March 23 ¹. What's more, the trailer launch will also mark the beginning of the advance booking in India. Interestingly, bookings have already begun in the USA.

The latest box office numbers for Sikandar are in, with the film earning an estimated $16,047, which is approximately around Rs 14 lakh from 506 shows across the US. While this is a promising start, Sikandar will face stiff competition from other releases. The competition for Sikandar intensifies with MAD Square earning $13,871 from 113 shows and Empuraan grossing $36,249 from just 37 shows. Additionally, Robinhood and Veera Dheera Sooran are set to release over the Eid weekend, drawing in a sizable audience.

Despite this, Sikandar is expected to make a significant impact at the box office. However, it will also face competition from Hollywood releases, including the live-action remake of "Snow White", starring Rachel Zegler, which may appeal to family audiences.



Sikandar is set to release on Sunday, March 30. According to a source, the makers chose this date strategically, as it coincides with Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and the Ramzan Eid celebrations on Monday, March 31, ensuring a strong box office opening.

The film's runtime is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, with the first half lasting around 1 hour and 15 minutes, and the second half around 1 hour and 5 minutes. Director AR Murugadoss has described Sikandar as "more than just a mass film."

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster "Kick". The film boasts an impressive cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film will be sent to the censor board in a couple of days.