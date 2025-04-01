Salman Khan has been quite open about his struggles with the 'suicide disease', saying, "That’s one disease that basically has the highest rates of suicides. There is so much pain, I suffered that." The superstar once admitted how he, too, felt suicidal.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently celebrating his Eid release Sikandar, is a godly figure for his fans, thanks to his larger-than-life persona. However, behind his enormous stardom is a painful condition that he continues to battle every day. Salman Khan has always been open about his struggles with a painful nerve condition - trigeminal neuralgia, also referred to as the 'suicide disease'. This condition causes severe facial pain and has driven many patients to misery.

Salman Khan has been quite open about his struggles with the 'suicide disease', saying, "That’s one disease that basically has the highest rates of suicides. There is so much pain, I suffered that." The superstar once admitted how he, too, felt suicidal but decided to channel his energy into working harder. "I realized that I need to work really hard, no matter how much pain I’m going through," he added.

For the unversed, Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a chronic condition that affects the trigeminal nerve in the body whose main function is controlling facial sensations. Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) causes hurried, electric shock-like pain in areas such as the jaw, cheeks, lips, and nose.

Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) affects close to 12 in 100,000 people each year, according to a study published in the Journal of Headache and Pain. Most cases of Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) are seen in people over 50 years of age. But it is not uncommon amongst younger people and even children.

A neurologist at McGovern Medical School in Texas, Dr Mark Burish, explained the condition, saying, "Trigeminal neuralgia can be one of the most severe pain disorders, often mistaken for dental issues or migraines, which delays proper treatment," as quoted by Times Now.

The primary cause of Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is nerve compression which mostly happens as a blood vessel presses against the trigeminal nerve. Other causes include multiple sclerosis, tumours, or nerve damage from injury or surgery.

Though Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is not life-threatening, it can harshly impact daily life.

